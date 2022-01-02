* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Jackson counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* AFFECTED AREAS: LAWRENCE ... LIMESTONE ... MADISON ... MORGAN ... JACKSON ... MOORE ... LINCOLN ... FRANKLIN
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
