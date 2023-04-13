The Athens Women’s Resource Center received a wonderful boost Wednesday as they were presented a check from the Inspiration Home built by Trinity Homes. The Inspiration Home, the Maison de Vie (Life House), was built on Shinnecock Hills Drive in Canebrake and proceeds from the home will benefit not only the Women’s Resource Center but Hospice of Limestone County too.
The WRC is a Christian based nonprofit pregnancy resource center providing free pregnancy tests and limited obstetric ultrasounds, peer consultation, and practical help. They offer classes and programs for women, men, and couples that are tailored to their unique needs.
WRC Executive Director Donna Graham said, “We are more like life coaches. We have classes and we have free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds for those who have not seen a doctor yet. They can come get that done, and eventually, we are going to add STD testing for our clients.”
The WRC offers classes and courses in a wide variety of areas including, pregnancy/birth, first year, toddler, parenting, co-parenting, life skills, love lessons, fatherhood, bible study, and much more.
“After a client takes a class and discusses it with a client advocate, they come into the ‘baby room.’ They can get three items after every class and five pieces of clothing equals one item. They can get diapers, wipes, clothing, bottles, and whatever,” Graham said.
If a client has a need outside the scope of what WRC can provide, the staff has the knowledge and resources to redirect them to other community nonprofits that might be able to assist.
“We want to encourage them! ‘You can do this. You’ve got this. We are here to help you. What do you need?’ Love on them and give them an ear to listen to. Some of them come in and just feel so good to just get things off their chest about what is going on in their lives,” Graham said. “We just try to help them anyway we can.”
As WRC continues to grow and offer new classes and services, Wednesday’s donations will have a huge impact on the center. Graham’s husband Bill is the owner of Trinity Homes and the builder of the Inspiration Home.
She said, “He donated the proceeds to that house. Several people donated their time or materials to make that house happen. He gave the proceeds both to us and Hospice. We are the bookends of life because of the sanctity of life issue. From one end to the other, it’s valued.”
First State Bank of Athens President Ray Neese said, “We partnered with Trinity Homes to help get some money for the Women’s Resource Center. Bill (Graham) has been a long time friend and that is what he was doing it for and we felt like we wanted to tag along as well.”
Being involved in the community is important to First State Bank and Neese said being involved with the Inspiration House was a “no-brainer.”
