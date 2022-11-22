Rickwood Caverns will again transform into a unique, winter wonderland for the holiday season this year.
Known as “Wonderland Under Warrior,” the park’s centerpiece cave system offers a magical experience featuring festive light displays, decorations and a number of characters who are available for photos. It all accentuates the cave’s natural formations.
“It’s clear ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ has become one of the top attractions at the park every year, and families seem to come back each holiday season to enjoy it,” Rickwood Caverns State Park Superintendent Chris Bentley said. “We are so proud to keep this holiday tradition going for all of our guests, many of whom tell us how much they look forward to it annually.”
Wonderland Under Warrior began Saturday, Nov. 19, and runs through Jan. 8, 2023, operating from 2 to 8 p.m., and the last tickets will be sold daily at 7:30 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online www.reservealapark.com.
The attraction will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, which is Nov. 24; Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25; New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31; and most Mondays and Tuesdays through Jan. 8.
A complete schedule can be found on the park’s website. All regular cave tours are suspended for the duration of “Wonderland Under Warrior” and those will resume in 2023.
The cave temperature remains at 62 degrees year-round, which makes it the perfect place to visit on a cold day. The park’s gift shop will be decorated for the holidays and offer gifts, ornaments, snacks and hot cocoa for purchase.
For first-time visitors, please note “Wonderland Under Warrior” features an out-and-back self-guided tour, so the 110-step ascent at the end of the normal cave tour is not required. This makes the walk easier for guests with mobility issues or small children. The entire walk is about a mile inside the cave.
“The staff at Rickwood Caverns State Park has truly made ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ one of the state’s very best holiday attractions,” said Greg Lein, Director of the Alabama State Parks System. “We know many of our guests look forward to it each year. We are committed to providing one-of-a-kind experiences that people can’t get anywhere else, and this is a perfect example. We hope to see new visitors and old friends visit Rickwood Caverns during the upcoming holiday season.”
Rickwood Caverns State Park is located just off Interstate 65 in Warrior, about 30 miles north of downtown Birmingham and about 75 miles south of Huntsville.
