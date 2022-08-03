Volunteers of all ages helped prepare Johnson Elementary School for students to return.
People as young five and up into their sixties were there from Wooley Springs Baptist Church, Sardis Springs Baptist and The Grove on County Line Road, in a partnership they call Serve256.
“It’s so wonderful seeing a range of those willing to give of their time and energy. Kevin Ward, our Limestone Baptist Association leader, really spearheaded the vision for us and gave all these churches an opportunity to get out and serve,” said Wooley Springs Youth Pastor Heath Dorning.
Volunteers trimmed overgrown crepe myrtles and trees, cut grass and weeds, spread new mulch, pressure washed, removed debris, cleaned windows, sprayed weed killer, and more.
“It was a big job, and our folks knocked it out of the park,” said Dorning. “We did just about anything and everything to get the outside in good shape for the beginning of the school year.”
Wooley Springs has a history of partnering with local schools for service projects.
“We believe in our church that having a vision for the unity of the community is built by giving to one another and serving one another. We ultimately want the people in our community to know that we can be trusted. We’re not out for our gain but for the gain of our Lord and Savior! If that means we serve with our hands and time, so be it. We want to build connections, and this area of service opens those doors,” said Dorning.
Wooley Springs already had a relationship in place with Johnson Elementary through their First Priority Ministry. With the addition of a new principal, the church was able to create new avenues of investment.
“We are very active in several schools now as well (Cedar Hill, Ardmore High School, and Sparkman Middle). The past several years we have been a very active presence in Cedar Hill and Ardmore and hopefully we are being seen as a trustworthy source to meet the physical and spiritual as they arise. Kevin Ward, our Association Leader, really created the opportunity to serve in a more noticeable/visual way, though, at Johnson,” said Dorning.
To Wooley Springs, these schools aren’t just a one-time service project.
“These projects help our people understand the need around them and see that there are ways to serve, no matter the age or time; it’s about creating a heart to reach out and be available. It’s as good for our people as it is for Johnson, and I’m looking forward to the continued relationship with Johnsons and the other surrounding schools,” said Dorning.
Johnson Elementary Principal Matt Taylor expresses gratitude for the service, “it looks absolutely amazing, and we really appreciate the work of Serve256.”
