Looking ahead to 2022, Athens-Limestone residents had one common response when asked what they hoped for in the new year — a COVID-19 free year. Many had not thought about goals beyond wanting the pandemic to end and to return to normal. Here is a sample of the responses from those out and about in Athens Wednesday morning.
Victoria Landers, owner of Beer Belly Bbq and employee at The Broken Brush Studio:
“I hope this COVID stuff calms down. We can’t have as many people in here (The Broken Brush Studio) and people are more scared to get out with the new strain coming out even more. We’ve had people ask if other people will be here because they don’t want to come if there are others.”
Gracie Green, UAH nursing student and softball player:
“I hope to pass two more semesters of nursing school. I hope to eat healthier and more self-care. I just want to get through the year. I really need to take time to write down my goals but this year has been so crazy, I haven’t had time to do that.”
Cynthia Norman, senior at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy:
“I’m a senior so just getting through the 12th grade first of all. I’m going to cosmetology school in September, but other than that, I haven’t really thought of goals. I hope 2022 is better than 2021. Even though this year hasn’t been bad, it’s been chaotic.”
Chris Slayton:
“I just hope for all the family to be happy and healthy. That’s all I want.”
Sarah Bennett:
“I hope to be a better person this year. I wasn’t bad. I just want to be a better person in general. I hope things can calm down because its definitely been an interesting couple of years. I really want things to get better as far as the pandemic.”
