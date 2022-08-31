’Spoken: Meditation From the Heart” (Christian Faith Publishing, 109 pages, paperback, $12.95) by Causten Meaux Sr.
In one form or another, Causten Meaux Sr. has been training since he was a teenager.
First, came physical training. As an asthmatic 16-year-old who “couldn’t run two steps,” Meaux decided he wanted to be like his brother — a member of the elite 101st Airborne — a goal that would later have him leave his Harrisburg, Ky., home for training at Fort Knox, Fort Campbell and eventually, Vietnam.
Even later would come spiritual and meditative training: He is now an associate minister of New Life Church in Athens.
Today, in his 70s, the training continues. He works out early mornings at a gym, ministers to those in need and has managed to combine all of this — mind, body and spirit — into one place, a short book of what he calls the “feelings or thoughts” that have been building in him since a young child, waiting until, “though the power of God, I found the spiritual strength to release that which has been growing in me since the age of 6.”
Read “Spoken: Meditation From the Heart” and you’ll be glad Meaux found that courage. Filled with simple but keen observations, Meaux has a way, through even the briefest passages, of encapsulating and addressing our deepest concerns and cares by sharing his own.
A few excerpts:
From “Alone”: “If I am not careful, I will become entrenched in a vacuum of muddle confusion. Internalizing without true vision can result in unstable actions. Life is lived internally but displayed externally.”
From “Infinite”: “Infinite is a word that describes something that is indescribable, never changing, immeasurable, limitless, never-ending and incomprehensible. That sounds like the attributes of God. God is able to cast my sins as far as the east is from the west.”
From “Death”: “Death is private. Death is personal. Death of this body is permanent. Don’t take it lightly. Everyone is a participant. Likewise, eternity is private. Eternity is personal. Eternity is permanent. Everyone will participate in either heaven or hell. To hear the conclusion, life, death and eternity are real. Where will your residency be?”
“Burger King”: “I wish I were Burger King, then, I could have it my way. I would order life the way that would please me. I would order it without onions because it would leave a bad taste in my mouth (discipline). … Why am I dreaming? If I have it my way, I would lose my way.”
And so it goes: valuable coins dispensed from the pages of a brief book filled with a lifetime of prayers, thoughts and simple observations. The author has said in a past interview that today he is working on his autobiography. We can hope so, but until then, “Spoken,” serves as an excellent prologue, available in paperback, e-edition and audio from online sellers.
