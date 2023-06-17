Athens City Council approved a contract with Rogers Group, Inc., for $2,066,197.86 to construct the infrastructure improvements in the Vine Street neighborhood. The bid was required to be sent to ADECA for final approval and according to City Engineer Michael Griffin, the bid has been approved verbally and the City is simply waiting on a certified letter.
In January 2022, Governor Kay Ivey announced that Athens was among 50 Alabama cities and towns to receive a CDBG, receiving $500,000 for drainage, street improvements and the demolition of dilapidated buildings in the neighborhood around Vine Street.
“I went over Saturday and visited Vine Street, and it needs it,” council president Harold Wales said.
The city council’s approval of the contract was one of the last hurdles needed before improvements can begin.
“Once approved, we can issue a notice of award and a notice to proceed to begin this summer,” City Engineer Michael Griffin said.
Griffin estimated that work could begin in late July or early August and is hopeful, if the weather is good, that the project could be completed at about Thanksgiving of this year.
“We will contact each and every individual homeowner that will be impacted with closures, lane closures, and driveways. They had asked during pre-bid if they could close the street. We said that wasn’t an option. This is a neighborhood where people live, so they will have to enter and exit their homes,” he said.
The Athens project will address drainage issues, such as failing inlets, paving streets and providing more sidewalks. The project area includes Vine Street, Westmoreland Avenue, Hardy Street, Bailey Street, Westview Avenue, Brownsferry Street and Levert Avenue.
