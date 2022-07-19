Motorists will soon see efforts under way to improve the Mooresville Road and Hwy. 72 intersection. The Limestone County Commission approved a budget revision in the amount of approximately $1.2 million that would allow work to begin.
“This is for a project we have been working on for a pretty good while, out on 72 Highway. Some of this money will come back in different forms,” Chairman Collin Daly said during the commission’s work session.
County engineer Marc Massey explained, “This is an ATRIP project that was applied for and received two years ago for the upgrade of that intersection. Through the design phase, material prices, and everything hit us and it came in $1,197,297 over the original budget. Our options have been to be, proceed with the bid or reject it and rebid it later, but there’s real sight we see going further that we see this going down going further.”
Limestone County received $1.4 million through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation Improvement Program (ATRIP) for the intersection’s upgrade. The Alabama Department of Transportation has offered to reimburse portions of the extra cost with Rebuild Alabama Funds. The county has also requested assistance through other entities according to Massey.
“We do have to proceed,” Massey said.
An estimated fifty percent of Limestone County’s population travels through the Mooresville Road-Highway 72 intersection weekly. “If there is an intersection that the entire county will benefit from, this is probably the most deserving intersection,” Massey added.
The improvements to be made include left and right turn lanes on Mooresville Road, reworking of the intersection, and a new signal. Massey feels the efficiency at the intersection will be greatly improved upon completion. He estimates that work will begin in the next 8-10 weeks.
“This is something that ought to have been done ten years ago, but we are just now getting financially able to do it,” Daly said.
The Limestone County Commission also approved the following business items.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution authorizing a civil action against a premises located on Wagon Trail Road on Hatchett Road according to the Junk and Debris Act.
Contracts, agreements, and grants
• Accept an Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $2,266 (EMA)
Personnel, policies, and staffing actions
• Add one Network Specialist I position in the Information Technology Department.
• Add a Recycling Department.
• Add one Transitional Real Property Appraiser Trainee grade 14.
• Job description for recycling Specialist.
• Job description for Transitional Real Property Appraiser Trainee in the Revenue Commission Office.
• Promote Adam Harper from Equipment Operator II to Equipment Operator III in District 2 effective July 18, 2022.
• Transfer Matthew Sanders from Equipment Operator I in District 3 to Equipment Operator I in District 4 effective July 18, 2022.
• Hire Christopher Ryan Green as Deputy Sheriff effective July 25, 2022, pending a drug screen.
• Hire Allyson Smith as revenue clerk.
• Hire Corrie Mason as Transitional Payroll Specialist in the Commission Office.
Engineers’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for Gatlin Estates, a minor subdivision, creating two lots in District 2 located at 26579 Barksdale Road
• Preliminary and final approval for Dale Putman Subdivision, a minor subdivision, creating 1 lot in District 4 located on the west side of Poff Lane approximately 1850’ north of the Sewell Road intersection.
• Preliminary and final approval for Lapington Acres, a minor subdivision, creating 2 lots in District 4 located on the south side of Lapington Road approximately ¼ mile east of Bill Black Road intersection.
• Preliminary and final approval for Pepper Subdivision replat of tracts 2 & 3, a minor subdivision, creating 4 lots in District 3 on the south side of Huntsville Browns Ferry west of Joe Bob Lane.
• Preliminary and final approval for Parsons-Holt Subdivision, a minor subdivision, creating 2 lots in District 1located on Looney Road just south of Quarry Road and Jones Road intersection.
• Final approval for Highland Ridge Subdivision Phase II, a major subdivision, consisting of 56 lots in District 2 located on the southwest corner of Nick Davis Road and Jones Road intersection.
Other business
• Offer an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to employees by ComPsych through One America.
The next Limestone County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, August 1, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
