Birmingham will host the opening ceremony of the 40th anniversary of the World Games Thursday, July 7, in Birmingham.
“It will be a colorful and entertaining celebration of sport, featuring live entertainment, special effects, and a parade of athletes,” according to the World Games website.
This will be the first time the games will be held in the United States since the opening games in 1981 in Santa Clara, Calif.
The games are typically hosted every four years and were supposed to be held in 2021 but were pushed back due to the pandemic.
There will be 34 sports featured over 11 days with more than 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries.
The World Games are an “extraordinary Olympic-style sports experience” and “will unite global fans with the Birmingham community in over 25 unique venues around the greater metropolitan area,” according to the website for the event.
New sports added to the games this year are Drone Racing (Air Sports), Canoe Marathon (Canoe), Breaking (DanceSport), Parkour (Gymnastics), Men’s Lacrosse, Duathlon, Wushu and Mixed competition in Tug of War.
Flag Football will also be featured for the first time, with the support of the National Football League.
