According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday, May 14, has claimed the life of an Athens man. Pedro C. Ceja Sr., 72, was fatally injured when he was attempting to make a turn in the 2000 Toyota Corolla he was driving which was struck by a 2003 Honda Pilot driven by Wren A. Aris, 21, of Hazel Green.
Ceja was pronounced deceased at the scene. Aris and a passenger in the Honda, Tori R. Hebert, 21, of Huntsville, were both taken to the Huntsville Hospital for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 72 near the 7 mile marker, approximately three miles west of Athens, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
