As the community ushered in 2021, they did so with a collective sigh of relief to have made it through a historic 2020.
Athens and Limestone County greeted the new year with high hopes, determination and optimism despite the ongoing pandemic.
Now, as the year comes to a close, we look back — in no particular order — at the stories that most impacted our community in 2021.
Saying goodbye: Hugo ‘Bubble Gum Man’ Bates leaves a legacy of love
On Jan. 4, 2021, the community learned of the passing Hugo Bates. Known by many as the “Bubble Gum Man,” Bates’ impact on the community is everlasting. Perhaps former Athens softball and basketball coach Randy White said it best, “I’ve never seen anybody like him … he always sees the good in everybody.”
A difference made: ‘Bama Zack’ honored in Limestone
On Jan. 5, 2021, after a long battle with COVID-19, “Bama” Zack Greene passed away. Seen at all East Limestone High School football games and known for his passion for all things Alabama Crimson Tide, Greene was loved by all who met him. “He was always encouraging, trying to make you feel good about yourself,” East Limestone head football coach Jeff Pugh said.
Winter storm: Scenes from multi-day ice storm across Limestone County
By late morning of Feb. 15, 2021, Athens and Limestone County were covered in a thick blanket of ice. Schools throughout the city and county closed as roads were deemed impassable and many lost power. Crews raced to restore down power lines as a second round or participation was forecast for North Alabama.
On Feb. 17, Athens and Limestone County received 5 inches of snow in most areas. The snow came in the evening prompting news of school closures for the following day.
Fatal hit and run in East Limestone
On Aug. 19, 2021, the community was saddened and shocked by the news of 16-year-old Mason Cozelos’ death in a hit-and-run on East Limestone Road. Cozelos was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The community pleaded for help in finding whomever was responsible. The search for the driver of the car ended when a suspect came forward several days later.
Phillip Rivers retires
In January of 2021, Phillip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons. The Athens High School graduate spent 16 years with the San Diego Chargers and his final year with the Indianapolis Colts. Rivers is now the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala.
Senator Mitch McConnell visits Athens
Athens gave Senator Mitch McConnell a warm welcome when he visited his childhood home on October 30, 2021. McConnell’s family once owned McConnell Funeral Home and his great uncle served as probate judge. He toured several places in Athens including the courthouse annex and the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. McConnell also stopped by Athens Elementary, which he attended as a young boy.
Blakely verdict: Sheriff guilty on 2 counts
Mike Blakely still holds the record for longest-running sheriff in Alabama, but now he no longer holds the title of Limestone County’s sheriff.
It took jurors about a day and a half of deliberation before returning a verdict of guilty on two counts and not guilty on the other eight counts left in his 13-count indictment. The other three listed in the indictment had been previously dismissed by prosecutors.
Blakely was found guilty of first-degree theft and use of official position or office for personal gain.
The theft stems from an alleged arrangement between Blakely, his 2014 campaign to be re-elected sheriff and Red Brick Strategies. The amount made it a first-degree theft, a Class B felony. His conviction left him facing two to 20 years in prison.
The other conviction stemed from a series of interest-free loans Blakely obtained through the Limestone County Jail — specifically, from a safe that held funds for the inmates. Commonly referred as money they had “on the books,” the funds included money earned through work while in jail, cash they had on them when arrested or money brought in by family or friends.
These funds could then be used to buy items from the jail’s commissary or vending machines, such as snacks, drinks and select personal hygiene products.
Stealing from the state: Ex-superintendents indicted in multiyear scheme
Two former local superintendents were named in a federal indictment, along with one ex-superintendent’s wife and three others — each with their own role in an alleged scheme to make money through inflated enrollment numbers, records show.
The scheme is said to have started in 2016 and involved giving Athens City and Limestone County school systems’ the appearance of increased enrollment figures through their virtual school options, which would in turn lead to additional funding from the Alabama State Department of Education.
This funding was used in part to fund capital projects, such as the new Athens High campus, as well as for car repairs and other personal uses, the indictment alleges. Named in the indictment as part of the scheme are former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay; former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk; retired ACS teacher and Holladay’s wife, Deborah Holladay; former Marengo Academy head football coach and Holladay’s longtime friend, Webb Tutt; ACS Executive Director of Planning and former Athens High Principal Rick Carter; and retired public educator and another of Holladay’s longtime friends, Greg Corkren.
Each of the six defendants — Sisk, the Holladays, Tutt, Corkren and Carter — were charged with conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud.
Along with the conspiracy charge, Holladay was charged with 88 counts of wire fraud and 35 counts of aggravated identity theft.
Amazon to launch Limestone operations
Amazon joined the growing list of companies seeking to open a facility in Limestone County during the next year or two.
The company described its new fulfillment center in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County as a state-of-the-art, 1-million-square-foot facility where Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship some of the larger items available on its website, including patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.
Amazon spokesperson Owen Torres said the company is excited to launch operations this fall and will create more than 500 full-time jobs "with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on the first day on the job."
The site, built to pick, pack and ship some of the larger items available on its website, provides the company with 1 million square feet of space and created 500 jobs.
Amazon announced Nov. 9, it will be doubling the amount of facility space it has in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. The new facility will also be one million square feet and will create 250 more jobs in the county.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Athens
Leave it to Beaver to bring excitement, jobs and a new destination to Northern Alabama.
That would be Arch “Beaver” Aplin, co-founder of Buc-ee’s, who was on hand for the Nov. 17 groundbreaking ceremony of their new destination spot, located in Athens off Exit 347.
The new location, expected to be completed by Christmas of next year and possibly even Thanksgiving, according to Aplin, is going to provide at minimum 170 jobs for Limestone County, along with a premier destination spot for travelers.
The Athens location is the fourth location in Alabama, showing Buc-ee’s’ commitment to the state, as they continue to branch out from their home state of Texas.
New $30 million manufacturing plant coming to Athens
Gregory Industries, an Ohio-based company, chose Athens for its new manufacturing campus.
According to a release from the Limestone County Economic Development Association, Gregory Industries will invest $30 million and build a 325,000-square foot state-of-the-art facility on 83 acres in the Elm Industrial Park. The development will create 100 manufacturing, maintenance and supervision jobs.
Gregory Industries manufactures items related to highway safety such as guard rails along with metal framing channels, tubing and other steel products.
Athens Main Street breaks ground on Merchant’s Alley
After 11 months in the making, the nonprofit Athens Main Street unveiled the fruits of its labor in downtown Athens.
Main Street has been working to transform an alleyway beside its office at 107 N. Jefferson St. into a place people would like to visit and spend time in.
The project, called Merchant’s Alley, features several pieces of colorful artwork all done locally with a musical theme, “Amplify Athens,” throughout. It also houses a tribute board honoring Grammy-Award winning singer/songwriter and Athens native Brittany Howard. The space includes seating, so visitors can enjoy food purchased at one of the nearby establishments or simply hang out on site.
Community effort: Vaccine clinics open in Limestone County
Hotlines were flooded with calls requesting more information and the chance to register for an appointment after COVID-19 vaccine clinics were announced. Felicia Lambert, spokesperson for Athens-Limestone Hospital, said they were receiving upwards of 150 calls a day to the hospital line, and residents have reported calling multiple times to the state hotline but never getting past the busy signal. With the novel coronavirus likely to cause more severe complications in elderly people, it may come as no surprise that there was a large demand for information and access. Ivey has asked the public to continue to be patient, however, as the state continues working to get enough supply to meet the demand.
