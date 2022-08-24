Wednesday afternoon, August 24, a Limestone County jury comprised of six men and six women found Xavier Tavaris Young guilty of robbery first-degree, burglary first-degree, two counts of attempted murder, discharging of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and attempt to elude law enforcement.
“We are extremely pleased with the jury’s verdict today. On behalf of the District Attorney’s Office and the victims, I want to sincerely thank the jurors for serving our community this week. With this verdict, the jury was able to speak on behalf of all of Limestone County that these violent, dangerous acts will not be tolerated here. I also want to thank the victims in this case. The incident leading to these charges occurred five years ago, in August 2017. They have been patient as their case worked its way through the justice system. It’s always a good day when we can tell a crime victim that justice has been served. We hope this verdict gives them and their family the peace of mind they deserve as they close this chapter in their lives,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristen C. Clemmons said.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones also thanked the Athens Police Department for their work on the case.
In 2017, Young answered an ad, posted by the victims, for a diamond ring on Craigslist. He arrived at their home where he demanded the ring. When the victims attempted to shut their front door, Young fired several shots in the area of the front door though no one was hit. He then left on foot.
The victims called police and while police investigated the scene, Young drove by the residence. When patrol attempted to stop Young, a pursuit began from Cloverleaf Drive to U.S. 72 east in front of SportsMED where Young lost control of his vehicle. Although he attempted to run again, he was apprehended soon after.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.