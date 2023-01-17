The Ardmore Welcome Center along I-65 is closed and demolition has begun on the parking lot area, but that doesn’t mean the iconic Saturn Rocket is coming down.
“To my knowledge, there has not been any decision made as to either what happens to the existing rocket or if there are firm plans of what will succeed it. Alabama Tourism Department Director Lee Sentell said.
As questions swirled Tuesday in regards to the iconic Saturn V 1B rocket that has welcomed visitors to Alabama, as well as locals home, for more than 40 years, The News Courier reached out to Sentell about the rocket’s uncertain future. He said the decision about what will happen to the rocket is ultimately up to the Marshall Space Flight Center and U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
“There has been an ongoing discussion within the space community in Huntsville as to what is going to happen or what should be done with the Saturn 1B. Unless you have been up close to the rocket, you are not aware that it is in not very good shape so there has been concern about the safety of people around it,” Sentell said.
The work being done at the Ardmore Welcome Center is through a contractor with the Alabama Department of Transportation. North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett told The News Courier that their work on the demolition of the welcome center building could begin as early as this week. As for the rocket – it’s something the’ve been talking to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center about.
“The Saturn 1B is not maintained by ALDOT. It is maintained by the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. It is on loan to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center from NASA,” Burkett said. “We are working closely with them and optimistic about the prospect of a replacement. We want to continue to honor Alabama’s contributions to space exploration.”
Local leaders have weighed in on the importance of the rocket to North Alabama.
“I have heard refurbishing the rocket will be expensive, but it is an iconic fixture for the first Welcome Center motorists see traveling south on I-65 into Alabama in Limestone County. Over the years it has helped draw millions of visitors to the center who learn more about Athens, Limestone and North Alabama,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “Its history alone is a fascinating story, how former State Rep. Tommy Carter fought to ensure it was located at the Ardmore Welcome Center, and how it was moved in pieces on backroads to avoid utility lines.”
Sentell said the rocket was not built to withstand the elements for more than 40 years. He explained these rockets were built for one time use and now there is deterioration that is considered a safety hazard. While he says he would like to see another iconic structure looking toward the future go up, the decision is not up to the Alabama Tourism Department nor has a decision been made in regards to the rocket’s fate.
“It was never intended to last outside in the weather for more than forty years,” Sentell said. “That’s the challenge right now – for the people at Marshall Space Flight Center and the Space and Rocket Center to decide what should be done because not doing anything is not the answer.”
Sentell said that he believes the rocket should either be replaced or repaired. He is not aware of any estimates as to how much repairs to the rocket would cost. If the decision is made to replace the rocket, Sentell would like to see something symbolic of the area’s future.
“I just think it needs to be something dramatic and exciting and something that makes people say, ‘Oh my gosh! Look at that! We gotta stop and visit to see what’s going on with that,’” Sentell said.
There is currently no timeline on when that decision may be made.
“I would certainly hope the state could come up with a plan in conjunction with Marshall Space Flight Center on a way to maintain its location at the Welcome Center,” Mayor Marks said.
As for where the money would come from to replace the rocket, Sentell believes that would be a huge cooperative decision. “Whatever goes up next will be expensive, but it should represent the entire region,” Sentell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.