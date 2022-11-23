Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 6:19 pm
There will be no Thursday edition of The News Courier this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. We will resume our normal publication schedule on Saturday, Nov. 26.
