The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.
University of Alabama in HuntsvilleThe U.S. Army issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Sept. 27, 2022. University of Alabama in Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $10,947,000 cost-no-fee contract for the Advanced Technology Test and Development Program. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.
Navigator International
Navigator International, Huntsville, Ala., won a federal contract award for $326,373 from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Hampton, Va., for Valet Parking Services Salem.
Lee Precision Machine Shop
Lee Precision Machine Shop, Athens, Ala., won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for turret lifting kits.
