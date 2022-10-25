The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Athens, Ala from 1:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST on Oct. 25, 2022.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 4:30 pm
