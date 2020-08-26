The City of Athens will now have more teeth when it comes to regulating the use of city property and marking portions of property as off limits to the public.
The Athens City Council on Monday unanimously approved an amendment to a city ordinance concerning the regulation of city property.
According to City Attorney Shane Black, the amendment has two major components: making it clear the city and city department heads in charge of city properties can make any parts of said property off limits to the public, and updating which activities are prohibited at recreational properties owned by the city.
Black said one specific parcel of property that the ordinance addresses is the area around the old recycling center, where Public Works maintains things like cement blocks, chains, wood and old bricks.
“There are folks that are getting in there and staying there,” he said. “They are sometimes referred to as homeless, and they may or may not be. There have been incidents involving folks on the trail and people staying there.”
Black said traditionally, portions of city property were off limits to the public and city department heads had authority to maintain and regulate the city property that they manage. He said these regulations were not found in any actual ordinance, so the new amendment sets the concept in stone.
This will also make it easier for the city to mark off sections of city property as off limits to the public and have trespassers removed, he said. When it comes to removing people that may be staying at the old recycling center, Black said homeless individuals will be treated "as compassionately as possible" and given the opportunity to find aid from a local homeless shelter, church or other organization.
“This is property where it is unsafe to be,” he said. “There are jagged bricks and construction debris there. People who are staying in that area are exposing themselves to potential injury.”
Councilman Chris Seibert asked Black how long the ordinance will take to go into effect. Black said within the next week or so.
He said once the ordinance is in full effect, the city can identify property that needs to be marked off-limits, put up signage and have local authorities remove trespassers.
Prohibited activities
The amendment makes some changes to which activities are allowed at recreational parks and facilities.
Items that are not allowed include fishing or swimming (unless swimming in designated areas), littering, alcohol consumption, loitering, lewd or inappropriate conduct, camping, sleeping and bathing. The original ordinance did not allow the use of skateboards, scooters or bikes, but that item has been removed by the amendment.
When Black read the list of prohibited activities allowed, Councilman Harold Wales asked, jokingly, if those included “skinny-dipping in the creek.”
Black answered in kind, saying that activity would “fall under that 'lewd or inappropriate conduct' part.”
