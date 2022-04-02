On March 29, an inmate-on-officer assault involving a weapon was reported at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest, Ala. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was transported to a local area hospital for additional care.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement, “The ADOC condemns all violence in its facilities, and the actions taken by the inmate against an ADOC staff member are being investigated. As the ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division investigation into this incident is ongoing, we cannot provide additional details at this time.”
