At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, a Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near the 101 mile marker in Conecuh County. The driver attempted to elude, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued into Escambia County where the vehicle eventually left the roadway.
Once off the roadway an officer-involved shooting occurred. One subject is deceased, two other subjects were injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. The ALEA Trooper involved in the incident was also struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.