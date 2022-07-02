I don’t know about you, but I am a big fan of pumpkin. Now, I don’t go as far as to flavor my coffee with it, but baked and savory dishes that include pumpkin — especially pie — have a place at my table.
Native to Central America and Mexico, pumpkins have been used throughout history for everything from being dried and woven into floor coverings to being used as a topical ointment for burns, sores, and blisters.
The Irish had the tradition of carving Jack-o-lanterns out of potatoes or gourds, but upon their arrival in North America, they started to use the much larger pumpkin, giving birth to the common Halloween tradition here. We have the European colonists to thank for the creation of pumpkin pie, which was spurred from their practice of cutting the top off of a pumpkin, removing the seeds, filling it with honey, milk and seasonings, and baking it in hot ashes.
At this time of year, most folks don’t think about pumpkins because they are normally associated with the cooler months, but now is the time to plant them for harvest in the fall. Pumpkins belong to the gourd family and are a variety of winter squash along with butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squashes. Pumpkins take between 90 to 110 days to mature, so if planted between May 25 and their last recommended planting date of July 15, they would be ready for harvest in October.
The first step to planting is deciding which variety of pumpkin you want to grow. Any variety can be used for ornamental purposes, but there are a few varieties that a better than others for culinary uses. While the large variety pumpkins make excellent Jack-o-lanterns, they make lousy pie.
Carving pumpkins have a more fibrous flesh and higher water content than those of pie pumpkins. The dense flesh of pie pumpkins makes for a smooth and creamy pie, and the lower water content means the flesh will stabilize better when baked.
The next step is to make sure you have plenty of room for the pumpkins to grow. Each plant needs approximately a 20-square-foot area (5x4 feet) to sprawl. They require full sun, receiving six or more hours of sun per day, along with regular watering — between two to four inches per week. Although it is normal for pumpkin leaves to curl during the heat of the day, if leaves appear to curl during the morning hours, it is a sign that they’re thirsty. Slow watering once the pumpkin has reached its mature color.
Squash bugs are their main predator, so planting companion plants that repel squash bugs, such as radish, marigolds, petunias, mint, or nasturtium, near the plants will help to keep them at bay.
Pumpkins produce male and female flowers, with the male being the first to appear. The female flowers follow, and a small fruit will be apparent behind the female flower. As the vines grow, prune away some of the leaves to allow for air circulation and sun to reach the fruit. Rot can be a problem for pumpkins that sit on the ground because of moisture. As the fruit develops, place a piece of cardboard or straw under the pumpkin to raise it off of the wet ground.
When it is time for harvest, wear gloves, as they leaves are prickly. Make sure to leave a good length of stem handle on the pumpkin when cutting them from the vine. Let dry off the vine for a few days before storing in a cool, dry place.
Recommended varieties for our area include:
Autumn Gold – Very early to color; thick medium orange flesh; matures in 90 days; weighs between 7-10 pounds; produces three to five fruits per vine; good for eating
Jack Be Little – Miniature; matures in 105 days; weighs 2-3 ounces; perfect for crafts or baked whole or stuffed; sweet flavor
Connecticut Field – Large; matures in 100 days; weighs 15-25 pounds; smooth, ribbed skin, not ideal for eating, but perfect for carving
Baby Bear – Frost and disease-resistant; produces 10-20 fruits per vine; weighs 1-1/2 to 2 pounds; tasty, orange flesh; good for baking
Spookie – Bright, orange, fine-textured flesh; weighs 6 pounds; 7 inches wide; matures in 90 days; good for baking
Growing pumpkins is easy and comes with the reward of pie, ice cream, stews, and smoothies — or the fun of carving a seasonal decoration. Until next week, happy gardening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.