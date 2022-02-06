Unlike some northern states in the U.S., Alabama does not typically receive a lot of snowfall annually. Some areas in the state see little to none of the cold precipitation in a given year, while other, more mountainous regions in North Alabama have a better chance. This year, on Jan. 2, the chances were better than average and many areas in Limestone County received measurable snowfall — and school delays or cancellations, meaning local children
Whether the state sees a snow day or not doesn't matter for Hendricks-Patton appliance store in downtown Athens. Either way, the store will have sleds in stock ready to go for anyone looking to take a trip down a nearby hill when the white stuff does make an appearance in the area.
Owner Roy Patton said his store has been stocking snow sleds for many years, even in warmer seasons when they would see little or no use.
“If it snows down here, people want bread, milk, eggs and snow sleds,” Patton said. “We have been carrying them for several years. We dust them all year long and try to push them at Christmas.”
A white Christmas in Alabama is a rare occurrence, with colder weather typically coming closer to February. Even so, Patton said his store sold 10 sleds this holiday season. However, earlier in 2021 when it snowed in February, Hendricks-Patton sold every sled it had in stock. As of the end of 2021, he said his store had around 30 sleds left in stock.
“I ordered them five months ago, and I didn't think I was going to get them,” he said. “The Saturday before Christmas they came in.”
Patton said he prefers to have them purchased ahead of time, as even though someone will likely be at the store if it snows, things are easier for everyone if potential sledders plan ahead.
“A sled is a last-minute thing,” he said. “People don't buy them until snow is on the ground. When the time comes, we usually have them.”
Either bought ahead or purchased last minute, Patton said he enjoys having parents bring their children into the store for a sled. He said he loves seeing the smiles on the kids' faces when they think of the fun ahead using the device.
“It's always fun,” Patton said. “The children are looking at the sleds, and when it snows, it's like Christmas. All the kids get excited. It feels great to see them. I remember when I was a kid, when it snowed it was like a present. We don't get it much around here, and it's fun to see the kids. They are making memories.”
Patton said he grew up on Beaty Street, and back then the place to be on a snow day was nearby Icepick Hill.
“We used to sled down it all the time,” he said. “That's where everyone in Athens went sledding. Seeing kids with the sleds brings back memories for me. “If they talk about snow, the sleds kind of fly off the shelves. If the weatherman mentions snow, it starts to gain momentum. The more they mention it, the more interest grows.”
Patton reminds anyone wanting to purchase a sled that they will store just fine and be ready if and when any snow falls in the area. Hendricks-Patton is located at 101 W. Washington St.
