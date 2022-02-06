The Big Chill

Athens and Limestone County began 2022 with a winter storm and several inches of thick wet snow. Winter weather is not unheard of in the area but it still causes quite the buzz when it is in the forecast. The moment the white stuff does appear, those in the South definitely take advantage of its presence. Usually, the snow is short-lived and life goes back to normal in a day or so. However, there have been storms that have brought the area to its knees and a feeling of “good riddance” was felt when the snow and ice finally melted. Here is a look back at the top 5 winter storms that crippled Athens and Limestone County.
New Years Eve and Day- Dec. 31, 1963- Jan. 1, 1964.
The forecast for December 31,1963 called for rain with the possibility of it mixed with sleet. The cold air dipped further south than expected and the cold rain transitioned to snow by afternoon. At the countdown of midnight, a whopping 15.3 inches of snow had fallen at the Huntsville weather office. More would fall after midnight and North Alabama would wake up on New Years Day under a foot and a half of snow.
March Blizzard 1993
Perhaps the most referred to storm when the topic of snow comes up, most locals can tell you exactly where they were and interesting tales from the Blizzard of 93'. This superstorm, with the strength of a Category 2 hurricane, originated in the Gulf of Mexico. The system dumped measurable snowfall in every Alabama county including over 7 to 9 inches in Athens and Limestone County March 12-13.
North Alabama Ice Storm of 1985
On February 1, 1985 the National Weather Service in Huntsville gave the warning, “A damaging ice storm is ahead for NW Alabama. The National Weather Service emphasizes that this will be an ice storm of damaging proportions.” They were right as the Florence area experienced 11” of sleet and snow accumulations. Locally the precipitation fell as freezing rain and all roads were closed as days before the storm, Athens had temperatures below zero. Power was out to most of North Alabama including the Huntsville television stations.
