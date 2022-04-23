There is a perceived animosity between Athens City Schools athletics and Limestone County Schools athletics that is more imagined than it is reality.
Since I first started here in October, I have heard multiple times that Athens schools think they’re too good for Limestone schools, and that Limestone schools purposely go out of their way to not include Athens schools.
I do not believe either of the above statements are true. During my time here, I have experienced nothing but respect and honesty from the three Athens high schools’ athletics programs and the six Limestone high schools’ athletics programs.
However, I do think both school systems’ athletics programs can be more inclusive of the other.
I do not think there is some nefarious conspiracy by Limestone County Schools to keep Athens High School out of the County Tournament.
However, I do think it would be nice to include them, as well as Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane, in the tournament.
Why not? I think it would benefit all involved.
I also do not think that Athens City Schools goes out of their way to look down their noses at the county schools. As far as I have noticed, it has been the exact opposite.
Should Athens do more with the county schools? Absolutely. Do I think it comes from some desire to prop themselves up? I really don’t believe that.
Furthermore, a source in a position of power, who will remain unnamed, has informed me they would like to try to form an Athens-Limestone media day before the start of football season, where Athens City and Limestone County combine for a day that is focused on solely highlighting the success of the players, coaches and programs.
I believe the city and county schools coming together would create the definition of a “mutually beneficial relationship.”
All that needs to be understood is there is no hostility between the two parties. All of it is perceived; not based in reality whatsoever.
I know for a fact that the county schools athletic directors and city schools athletic directors could work this out.
Their ultimate goal should be doing whatever it takes to get athletes successfully to the next level of their lives.
In my mind, the slogan moving forward should be #OneAthensLimestone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.