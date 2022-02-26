The basketball parents of Limestone County can rest easy knowing that their kids are being coached by great minds with a commitment to improving their players’ lives on and off the court.
Every coach for the girls and boys basketball teams is deserving of praise for their efforts on taking the time to teach young men and women. These coaches embody what it means to be honorable, gritty and passionate.
There are schools that reached the Elite Eight after not making it to four wins simply two seasons ago.
That does not happen without a true commitment to the players.
There are schools that continuously dominated throughout the course of the season, with only four losses during the regular season.
That does not happen without instilling in the players a desire to have a true commitment to excellence, with no days off to rest on one’s laurels.
There are coaches who have had to fill in mid-season, with young athletes needing someone to look up to during times of confusion, only to step up and lead their team to a county tournament title.
That does not happen without a true commitment to service of the community.
There are coaches who have played a part in molding some of the best talent this county has ever seen — for both boys and girls basketball.
These talented young men and women will go on to the next level, either academically and athletically, and represent Limestone County in the best way imaginable.
There are coaches who have come home.
This does not happen without an abundance of love for the area they can call their own.
There are coaches who have been with their schools for years and coaches who are brand-new to their programs, just completing their first season.
Regardless, their impact on the young men and women of Limestone hoops is endless and transcendent.
Be thankful, Limestone. The coaches in the city and county are filled with top-notch people doing the best they can to impact your children’s lives in and out of season.
