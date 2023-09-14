Between 500,000 and 1 million books are published each year (a number that spikes to as much as 4 million when self-published titles are factored in) — and, with no disrespect to Egon Spengler as played by the great Harold Ramis, the majority of those are of the paper variety: Print is far from dead.
Printed books continue to grow as the dominant publishing platform with a reported 789 million paper books sold in 2022 in the United States alone.
But, say that you — a “constant reader” as the king of horror has dubbed us all — just want a good read? With numbers such as that, who has the time to churn through even a fraction of that voluminous literary category?
Well, nobody actually, and that includes the droves of book reviewers who periodically chime in with erudite recommendations panning or promoting in a line or two a body of work that likely took a writer months, if not years, to produce.
But this is the system with have and, barring an AI infiltration of robots scanning, reading and recommending books on their own, what you have below is a curated list of 11 of the best books I’ve come across in the past three months — and a baker’s dozen more that I’m working on for late fall.
And, because we all know that children’s publishing is an exploding force of its own (a $3.3 billion marketing impact in the US in 2022), I’ve added a separate list of children’s titles worthy of trading screen time for book time across a range of ages.
As for the adult titles, a few of these will have breakout, more full reviews — Robert McCammon, Robert Dugoni, John Grisham and Rick DeStefanis among those — as we move deeper into fall, but for everything on this list now, my typical disclaimer: Each of these books was read as an advanced reading copy (ARC), digital or print, and vetted against a final, printed copy except in cases where the publication time of this review didn’t allow for a final copy production, and those are noted as below, “books to watch for.”
The best of the best … for now
“The Better Half” by Alli Frank and Asha Youmans (Mindy’s Book Studio, 326 pages, $28.99): With an introduction from Mindy Kaling, literary soulmates Frank and Youmans take a comedic look at the second half of Nina Morgan Clarke’s life. When the first-generation, Black female head of the storied Royal-Hawkins School joins forces with a best friend to celebrate her second act, ethical dilemmas and a slippery slope from the pinnacle of her life ensue.
“The Beast You Are” by Paul Tremblay (William Morrow, 356 pages, $30): Paul Tremblay’s stories never fail to infiltrate our dreams, and this volume gives us that times 15. Only the title story is original to the collection, but having these polished gems in one place makes the whole thing shine. Extensive notes on story origins are a bonus — and a peek into the master’s mind.
“The Weaver and the Witch Queen” by Genevieve Gornichec (Ace, 432 pages, $27): A heart-wrenching tale about two women who are irrevocably drawn together by the bonds of sword sisterhood and twists of fate, this fantastical novel is a sumptuous blend of Norse mythology and Viking history. Fans of Neil Gaiman’s “Norse Mythology” will rejoice at having a companion piece.
“The Hunt” by Kelly J. Ford (Thomas & Mercer, 353 pages, $16.99): Serial murders or simply unfortunate accidents? The town of Presley, Ark., is divided on the issue and has been for 17 years. Nell Holcomb, the sister of the man she considers “the Hunter’s” first kill, faces her past, and escalating danger, to find the true answer.
“The Truth About Sex Trafficking” by Melanie Patterson (Forged in Words Books, 200 pages, $14.99): An honest, unsentimental and horrific depiction of sex trafficking telling the true story of Angela, a victim who endured unimaginable abuse as a child as a teen. The story comes from a Cullman County native and former Alabama journalist with two decades of research and writing experience.
"Broadway Butterfly" by Sara Divello (Thomas & Mercer, 432 pages, $28.99): The city is Manhattan, the year is 1923. The story: one of the most notorious unsolved murders of the era. When flapper Dot King is found dead in her Midtown apartment, a phalanx of lovers, parasites and justice seekers descend on the city.
“Rawlins: The Road to Yellowstone (The Rawlins Saga Book 4)” by Rick DeStefanis (247 pages, $24.95): I’ve said it before (well, actually three times before), but Rick DeStefanis is one our most least-sung Western writers. Though the stories are set in the 19th century, the themes echo today. “The Road to Yellowstone” is another example where Rawlins once more slings on his guns to fight for justice — now joined by his son-in-law — against a group of “businessmen” trafficking women for their saloons and bordellos.
“Malibu Burning (Sharpe & Walker Book 1)” by Lee Goldberg (Thomas & Mercer, 286 pages, $28.99): A master thief with a conscience? Only from the pen of Lee Goldberg, a virtuoso of crime fiction who knows how to keep the pages turning. This fiery tale of revenge against powerful Malibu homeowners is the background of what, if it’s successful, will be the biggest heist in U.S. history.
“The Girl from the Red Rose Motel” by Susan Zurenda (Mercer University Press, 291 pages, $27): An unprocessed take on “Romeo and Juliet,” this achingly beautifully written novel explores the complicated bonds between teenagers and adults. Strongly drawn, confident teenagers are a refreshing departure from the wooden cutouts so prevalent (and scarily popular) in contemporary fiction. This novel comes with high praise from the likes of Ron Rash (“Serena,” “The Caretaker”). Meet the author Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa and Talladega, Ala. Visit susanzurenda.com/events for details on these and other dates.
“The September House” by Carissa Orlando (Berkley, 352 pages, $27): A woman is determined to stay in her own house even after it becomes haunted. Sounds like you’ve heard it before? Erase those preconceptions and be prepared for dark, funny, fresh tale of secrets and haunted matrimony.
“The Taken Ones: A Novel (Steinbeck and Reed Book 1)" by Jess Lourey (Thomas & Mercer, 331 pages, $16.99): In 1980, despite warnings and urban legends, three girls enter a Minnesota forest. Only one comes out, and she’s alone with her memory erased. The local superstition of the Bendy Man who haunts the woods earns nationwide attention. The year 2022: cold case detective Van Reed and forensic scientist Harry Steinbeck investigate the murder of a woman buried alive — clutching a heart charm necklace that belonged to one of the girls. The search for a killer is now a race against time.
Books to watch for
I’ll expand in future reviews on these titles publishing in October and November, but here’s a head’s up for what I’m reading now.
“One Last Kill: Tracy Crosswhite 10” (Thomas & Mercer) by Robert Dugoni.
“Let Us Descend” (Scribner) by Jesmyn Ward.
“Murder on the Christmas Express” (Poison Press) by Alexandra Benedict.
“Long Past Due” (Berkley) by James J. Butcher (with “Dead Man’s Hand,” first in series).
“The Exchange” (Doubleday) by John Grisham.
“The Spy Coast” (Thomas & Mercer) by Tess Gerritsen.
“The Life and Times of Hannah Craft” (Harper Collins) by Greg Hecimovich.
“American Girl” (Blackstone Publishing) by Wendy Walker.
“The Aeronaut’s Windlass” (Ace) by Jim Butcher.
“The Last Applicant” (Lake Union) by Rebecca Hanover.
“Resurrection Walk” (Little Brown) by Michael Connelly.
“The Olympian Affair” (Roc) by Jim Butcher.
“Good Girls Don’t Die” (Berkley) by Christina Henry.
Childrens’ titles … with strong recommendations
“Clara Poole and the Long Way Round” (Pixel Ink for ages 8-12) by Taylor Tying.
"Buddy and Bea Not Really Buddies" and “Tiny Tornadoes” (both Peachtree, for ages 5-8) by Jan Carr and Kris Mukai .
“The Curious League of Detectives and Thieves: S.O.S.” (Peachtree) by Tom Phillips.
“Forget me not blue” (Holiday House) by Sharelle Byars Moranville.
“In the Tunnel” (Holiday House, for ages 8-12) by Julie Lee.
“The Girl Who Lost a Leopard” (Peachtree, for ages 8-12) by Nizrana Farook.”
“Team Trash: A time Traveler’s Guide to Sustainability” (Holiday House, for ages10-14) by Kate Wheeler and Trent Huntington.
“Bizard, the bear wizard” (Margaret Ferguson Books, for ages 8-10) by Chrissie Krebs.
“The Sinister Secrets of Singe” (Pixel Ink, for ages 10 and older) by Sean Ferrell, illustrated by Graham Carter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.