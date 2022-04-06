On many a night, I take long, silent flights through our inky sky. Once, I chanced to overhear two friends driving along, catching up after a long separation as they pursued their separate careers. One abruptly changed the tenor of their light reminiscences when he said, “I could have been wealthy like Midas.” In grim seriousness, he continued, “I only had to take part in the graft, and there’d be money for everything I could ever dream of. There’s nothing I couldn’t have. Nothing.” Silence followed this statement, which arose seemingly from nowhere. His friend said not a word. The young man went on, “But you know, conscience is something you have to live with. I’d know I was a thief, no matter how nice the excuses sounded. I couldn’t live with my conscience.” The speaker was a virtuous man. He left his job.
Virtue sounds like an old-fashioned word. In fact, the famous virtues were collated by scholars in the fourth century. That’s a very long time ago. But the ancient virtues of prudence, justice, fortitude and temperance had become a part of that young man’s sense of who he was. He would not do something unjust. He would persevere and do right, rather than take what wasn’t his and do wrong.
We only have to turn on the nightly news to hear that virtue is often long forgotten by some in pursuit of wealth, power and ego. We here in North Alabama know some exploit their fellow citizens’ trust, our trust, by using their offices for personal gain. When caught, they lie about it. When convicted, we hear no remorse. A fascinating comment was made the other day. A foreign service officer of our US State Department was asked what Vladimir Putin talks about away from cameras. She had sat next to him at a banquet a couple years ago. “Very little,” she said. “There was one completely remarkable thing I’ll never forget about that banquet though. Throughout the whole dinner he didn’t eat or drink anything.”
Despite being perhaps the wealthiest man in Europe, despite commanding a self-serving gangster government of officials on-the-take, Putin is afraid someone will poison him. All his wealth, his power of life and death over others, his endless sea of surrounding yes-men, of hundreds of fired servants, can’t protect his fear of dying by poison. Conversely, a Polish mother saw a candid photograph of President Joe Biden, laughing while sharing pizza with deployed US airborne troopers near the Ukrainian border. She pointed out that “…the sole fact he sat down and bonded with soldiers and had a pizza together with them was a message in itself when, in contrast, Putin greets his guests at a long table and now hunkers down somewhere in a bunker testing every piece of food for poison.”
We in our little county are so often tempted to take the low road. Who finds it easy to walk away when jealously, perhaps even hatred, takes the place of good fellow feeling for the success of others? Mr. George Wallace built a career on keeping one race down at the expense of the other. Later in life, with a bullet confining him to a wheelchair, he had time to think that justice for all is what this country is really about. His ultimate prudence, his change of heart to try to finally do right by his fellow Black citizens, came at a tremendous price. But come it did. To his everlasting credit, he heeded a chance to redeem his conscience and see that he had nothing to fear in virtue. Justice is something we can try to bring about every day.
Temperance, when wealth can be had for simply doing wrong, is a monumental temptation for so many of us. Could we ever be like the young man overheard so long ago? Could we just walk away, and do the right thing? I whirl around the darkened roads of Limestone County, and often am awake to see the dawn rise over the eastern hills in Madison. I try to imagine what makes for a good conscience. Living by the virtues helps us know what right looks like in everyday life. It often isn’t easy, in fact may be hard to do right. When wealth, might, power and even your very pride are at stake, it is hard. We can be the candle we hope to see when the world seems darkest. Sometimes you just have to walk away from doing wrong. That is fortitude.
Consider this Celtic reflection.
“Virtues bring us where we ought to be. Understanding, wise, and free.”
— John William Davis is a retired U.S. Army counterintelligence officer, civil servant and linguist. He was commissioned from Washington University in St. Louis in 1975. He entered counterintelligence and served some 37 years. A linguist, Davis learned foreign languages in each country in which he served. His published works include “Rainy Street Stories: Reflections on Secret Wars, Terrorism and Espionage” and “Around the Corner: Reflections on American Wars, Violence, Terrorism and Hope.”
