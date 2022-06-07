I chanced to fly into the Birmingham Barons’ baseball stadium recently. After a fun visit to a city, in true Renaissance, the ball game was exciting and eventful. I saw two teams display sportsmanship with high-spirited intensity.
Sportsmanship. Where can we hope to see a better display of that precious commodity than in a tough, good game played by two enthusiastic and energized teams? One fan near me commented that making players into a team was the goal of every coach. He’d spent years at Winona doing that. That magical formula came in several ways, he said. They trained tougher than any opponent. Pulling tires when team training on the field was done made them find reserves of energy they’d never drawn from themselves. Explosive cheers of encouragement from teammates made their mighty efforts come easier, too. Remember the theme music to “Rocky?” That song rang in the heads of any sports participant who heard it, whenever the “going got impossible” but the goal had to be reached. Teammates accepted nothing but the best each player could give. It was easy to know when they’d finally become a team; when players would encourage their teammates to strive for each other beyond what they thought they had in themselves.
This bird also flew into the grandstand at an East Limestone women’s soccer match. The strenuous 80-minute contest was incredibly intense, bringing thrills and joy with each play. The roaring, bench-shaking and pounding from cheers in the stands with each goal — or shot at the goal — was earthquake-quality palpable. I cheered along with those heartfelt cries of friends and classmates in the seats, bellowing for all they were worth to show genuine pain at loss of the ball, or triumph at a takeover. At the end of the contest, all shook hands and went immediately for photos and sharing of commentary about what just happened. The fans were all happy.
What were they happy about? No one disparaged the other team. Rather, they complimented the good players they’d bested. True sports, the players and their coaches, were quick to smile at adversaries and congratulate them on a job well done. This is what sports are all about. You find out what you’ve got when you play against the best opponents out there.
The Barons’ game was played on International Night. Americans from foreign lands and representatives of some two dozen countries marched into the stadium carrying their various flags. Sportsmanlike clapping greeted each arrival. When the last nation — Ukraine — entered, the stadium erupted in cheers. People stood up and shouted encouragement to the representatives of a free country under attack by a dictatorship. It made this Owl proud to be an American.
We free and democratic nations can become a great team when challenged by a wicked, bloodthirsty attack on a fellow peaceful nation. Together we united with Ukraine to confront a smug, arrogant dictatorial regime of wealthy thieves. The Russian government hoodlums thought the democrats of the world were weaklings without the backbone to fight. Hitler and Tojo’s Japan made the same mistake. Never, ever underestimate your opponent.
Let us hope for a return to sportsmanship. Let’s remember that peace comes with doing the best we can to help other free people, because all too often the criminals of this world want to game the system.
