I’m a little more than a few decades old, and I still find myself searching the night sky on Christmas Eve.
It’s something I’ve done since I was a kid. I can remember the drive home from my grandparents’ house, studying the night sky, hoping to see something, anything.
I would press my flushed, warm face against the cold glass in the backseat of the car and study the clouds, the stars and every blinking light.
I did this even after I thought I knew a few things. I had that I’m-smarter-than-you and I-won’t-believe-it mentality. For some reason, I picked up that mentality earlier than some, but deep down, I still believed in the magic. There were some things I just couldn’t — and still can’t — explain.
A couple of years back, I had my own family in the car on the way back from a family Christmas party.
My husband was driving, and I found myself once again with my flushed, warm face pressed against the cold glass, studying the sky and my surroundings just before dusk. It was too early for the magic of Santa Claus, so I was looking at evergreens and the other almost-bare trees that lined the side of Interstate 65 between Hoover and Elkmont.
I was thinking about the upcoming big event, how I really needed a nap and how I probably should try to catch one in the car while the babies in the backseat were snoozing. I was thinking about loved ones — my sweet grannies, my granddaddies, my dad and the countless others, who were no longer around.
I thought about Chrismases past and hoped the Christmases of my own children’s childhoods could hold a candle to the ones I remember. After all, my grandparents and parents had made mine remarkable.
My feelings drifted between happiness and sadness and back again.
As I lingered in my own thoughts — that place between daydreaming and talking to God — I found myself looking for a sign.
I wasn’t looking for the standard green Alabama exit sign, but rather a sign that everything was right this Christmas.
I remember passing cars, passing trees, the white lines of the highway. Then — there it was — in all its glory.
It was just a little old evergreen on the side of the interstate, where people only get out to change a flat tire or check to see why the vehicle seems to be knocking or overheating. No one really spends a whole lot of time on the side of the interstate, but — in this particular moment — someone had.
It was an evergreen decked out in Christmas attire — bright bulbs and baubles, shiny tinsel and a star on top.
“There it is,” I thought. “There’s the sign.”
“Did y’all see that?” I asked, and I’m not even sure they did.
Someone had took time out of their busy lives to find the perfect tree, pull over on the side of a busy interstate, trek Christmas decorations through the cold weather and muddy underbrush and spread Christmas cheer to the passersby.
It wasn’t their home, their school or their work. It wasn’t just for their family, their friends or the ones they loved. It was for whomever found it. It was a lowly evergreen on the side of I-65, fit for spreading Christmas cheer.
For me, it was magical. One of those things you just can’t explain after you’ve spent too much time caught in your head.
I’ve always been nostalgic, but I also live in the moment.
“I’m going to remember this,” the little Jiminy Cricket that lives in my brain will tell me time and time again.
Later on, I do remember it. I remember the sights, the sounds, the feelings, the dreams.
It’s easy for a lot of us to find the magic of Christmas. My hope is through 2021 we work to find that same magic in the mundane.
— Lora Scripps can be reached at lora@athensnews-courier.com.
