Who knew there was so much to do in Limestone County and North Alabama?
Being a fairly recent transplant to our wonderful corner of the world, I get this a lot when friends visit our family from places afar. I bet you do, too.
My wife and I were truly blessed when we found our little home in East Limestone after moving here nearly a year ago. The community, our church family, the natural attractions, the convenient resources of the second-fastest growing city and fastest growing county in the state, and the privilege of being the editor of the best community daily newspaper in Alabama have been more than we could ever have expected.
Again, who knew?
Something we all know, though, is that change in life is inevitable. A few months ago, I was asked to lead the editorial team of our sister newspaper in Cullman, The Cullman Times, when the longtime and wonderful editor there moved on to other pastures.
Since then, I’ve split my time between the two publications — something I’ve only been able to do because of the tremendous team members we have in both locations — while we’ve searched for a new editor for The News Courier.
That search wasn’t easy — every business owner in Limestone County can attest to the current challenges of finding the perfect employee — but it sure was worth the wait.
Beginning today, Nicolle Sartain takes the helm of The News Courier’s newsroom, and I can say, it’s in good hands. To see for yourself, you can read more about Nicolle in her introductory story in today’s paper. Please share with me in welcoming her to the county.
So, this long introduction is to say two things. One, thank you, Limestone County; and two, my family and I would like to enjoy your hospitality for a bit longer. That is to say, I may be working in Cullman (insert your prayers here for myself and every other fellow traveler commuting I-65 at 7:30 a.m.) but for a good while, we will still be found living on our Limestone acre, worshipping in the same church and patronizing our county’s businesses and natural resources.
My wife and I have found a place in Limestone County, but it’s become a home because of all of you.
Who knew that North Alabama had so much to offer?
We do.
And, you do, too.
