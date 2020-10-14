I’ve been covering local sports for 14 years now, but I’ve been a “big guy” for 31. When you are 6-foot-6 and weigh north of 300 pounds, you learn quick that not everything is made to accommodate you.
I’ve learned to avoid things like low-hanging ceiling fans and standard collapsable folding chairs. Such is life for the big guy. Sometimes I forget who I am and where I’m at, though, and hilarity often ensues.
Take, for example, my trip last Thursday to West Limestone for the Wildcats’ football game against Wilson. Things were going well, and it was a pretty standard night of high school football.
Between my time in the office and when football games are played, it isn’t unusual for me not to have a chance to eat dinner before the event. I had just returned to the field from the concession stand with my evening meal in tow, and I ate up while West Limestone completed its halftime homecoming festivities, which included the band playing what sounded like a slowed-down version of “I Want it That Way” by The Backstreet Boys.
After the festivities were completed and the band had left the field, I decided to spend the remainder of the break by taking a seat and resting. I walked over to one of two benches on the West Limestone sideline and went to sit down.
As I’ve said before, I’m used to having to adjust some of the things I do because of my size. I chose to sit down right above one of the legs of a team bench. While I’m sure this bench would have carried my weight from any point, sitting over one of the strongest parts of the apparatus seemed logical.
As soon as my backside hit aluminum, I knew I had made a mistake. Despite sitting over one of the legs and not that close to the end of the bench (I thought) my mass made the other side of the bench immediately raise into the air in what I felt was an affront to the laws of gravity.
I saw the opposite end of the bench pop up out of the corner of my eye, and my first thought was, “How is this happening? Based on where I sat on this thing, it SHOULD NOT be doing this.”
Unfortunately, though, it was. Now, in that brief moment, you get to ponder when things are rapidly happening, I thought maybe I could shift my weight quickly to the left and prevent any further calamity.
But I did not, as my next thought was, “You know what, take it down. I don’t care.” So I sat and waited (very briefly) for gravity to win yet another battle against my person. The bench tipped to capacity, and I was thrown all of 2 feet to the ground. I crashed flat on my back after a single roll and found myself staring up into the night sky.
Between the spectacle of my fall from the ejector seat and the sound the bench made as the opposite end crashed back down to earth, I heard an audible gasp from some members of the crowd.
You see, I had managed to make a complete fool of myself right in the middle of the West Limestone stands, which were quite full even though it was halftime.
As I lied on the ground and stared up at the sky, pride in shambles out of embarrassment, instead of immediately getting up off the ground, I decided to chill for a moment and attempt to own the situation. After all, the grass was comfortable — nice and cool, too. I decided to raise a thumbs-up signal in case anyone was worried about me continuing to lie there.
I locked eyes with one young lady who had come to inquire about my well-being.
“Are you OK?” she asked.
“Yes, I’m fine, thanks. It’s just comfortable down here, so I decided to stay a while.”
“It does look comfortable,” she said. “I was just making sure you’re OK.”
Another lady, this time an adult, also asked if I was OK, to which I assured her I was. This minute fall from the bench was nothing compared to the kind of hits I took some 15-16 years ago during my high school football playing days.
After around 30 seconds, I popped up to a sitting position and quickly made my way back to my feet. During this leg of the trip, another lady asked if I was sure I was OK.
“Yes ma’am,” I responded. “The only thing I hurt was my pride.” She chuckled and went about her way.
After I made it to my feet, I briefly dusted myself off before looking up at the crowd and taking a bow that a Shakespearean actor would have been proud of.
One man sitting a few rows up looked at me and said, “That was awesome.”
I said, “Thanks.”
He said, “I got it on video.”
With nary a pause I said, “Good, because I won’t be doing it again.”
With that, I took myself and my shattered ego farther down the sideline to a section of fans who had not just witnessed my shake, rattle and roll.
I couldn’t help but laugh at the situation and wonder just how I had managed to make that bench flip its lid. My basic understanding of physics, hard-earned my senior year in Mrs. McElroy’s class at Curry High School, dictates it should not have been possible. Somehow I turned the bench into a fulcrum, but based on the judgment of my seating arrangement, it should have remained firmly rooted to the ground with me planted atop it.
Maybe it was running slightly downhill. Maybe the bench had it out for me. Maybe this was an elaborate prank by some heretofore unknown reality TV show. Either way, the only real thing produced by my tumble was a couple of laughs, and we could sure you some more of those during this dreadful year.
Maybe this Friday when I visit Clements, I’ll unintentionally do something even more outrageous. If and when I do, just make sure to get a laugh out of it. And film it for the SportsCenter Not Top 10 moments segment.
