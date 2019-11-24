A song that is occasionally sung during worship services of the Coxey church of Christ is “He Loves Me” arranged by Lloyd O. Sanderson. A song with similar lyrics is “Why Did My Savior Come to Earth?” written by James G. Dailey. Included in Favorite Songs of the Church, both songs remind us that Jesus came to this earth to die for us on the cross of Golgotha. Why? As the first song says in the chorus, “He gave Himself to die for me, because He loves me so.” The refrain of the latter song says, “He gave His precious life for me, for me, because He loved me so.”
The fact of God’s love is found throughout the pages of Holy Writ. John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” is perhaps the best known and most often memorized verse that reveals this magnificent truth. (NKJV).
It is worthwhile to stop and to contemplate such questions as “Why does God love mankind so much?” and “What has man done to deserve his love?” This writer can truthfully say that he does not completely comprehend why God loves him because he, like the rest of mankind, has sinned against the Holy God of Heaven (Romans 3:23). Also, none of us has done or can do anything to merit his love. The truth remains that no person is beyond the embrace of God’s love. He still loves us and has reached out to us through Christ to save our souls. That is love of the superlative degree.
Another question that deserves serious thought and reflection is “Do I love God?” Love in the English language has several different meanings and nuances. Thankfully, we do not have to guess or contend with one another about what God meant by loving him. Jesus clarified the matter for us when he said to the apostles, “If you love Me, keep My commandments” (John 14:15). In 1 John 5:3, the apostle John restated it in these words, “For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments. And His commandments are not burdensome.” Hence, to love God means to obey him.
God loves us because he desires to save our souls. He does not find pleasure in the death of any wicked person (Ezekiel 18:23; 1 Timothy 1:2-3, 4). The commands of God are for our eternal benefit. He wants us to obey him because it is necessary for salvation in Christ. God’s precepts are “not burdensome,” oppressive, unreasonable or difficult to obey.
The love of God is unconditional in that he loves all mankind. The spiritual blessings of forgiveness and the hope of heaven, however, are contingent on loving God by obeying his commandments. Never fail to remember that God loves us and desires that we reciprocate by responding in obedience to his will.
— Ridinger is the preacher at Coxey church of Christ.
