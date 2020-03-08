My name or face may not be new to you, but my title has changed to managing editor. I've been with The News Courier for 10 years. One rainy day in 2010, my husband and I loaded up a U-Haul for the drive up Interstate 65 to Limestone County by way of Birmingham. Shawn and I needed a change of pace, and I had just taken a job as Lifestyles editor at The News Courier to be closer to my family. Being born and raised a country girl, it didn't bother me to see Malfunction Junction or the exit for U.S. 280 in the rearview mirror.
The move wasn't my first connection to Limestone County. My mom, Dean Messer, woke up early throughout most of my childhood to carpool an hour and a half from Marshall County to Delphi (we called it Saginaw), where she worked as a journeyman millwright. She later moved to the area and is still known for her hard work, dedication and determination.
Since moving to the county — the only Scripps for more than 100 miles — our family has grown to include a laid-back, baseball-loving boy named Grant, and a spunky, full-of-smiles toddler named Amelia.
We've immersed ourselves in the community through our children's schools, ball leagues and other organizations. I've been a member of Athens Rotary Club for almost six years. Both of my babies were born at the local hospital, our pediatrician is right down the road, as is our bank, our pharmacy and our favorite spot for a slice of pizza. We grow our summer vegetables in the county's soil northwest of Athens.
We feel fortunate to call Limestone County home, and I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to continue growing my career at The News Courier. Through my experiences, I've gained countless friends and coworkers who are now considered family.
Speaking of family, I should probably answer a question I've received on more than one occasion — Do you come from the Scripps newspaper family?
The answer is yes, and I'm connected to newspapers in more ways than one.
My late aunt, Laranda Nichols, was a longtime bureau chief and columnist for The Huntsville Times. She held that post until 2005, when she succumbed to pancreatic cancer. Her legacy of fair and balanced journalism was noted at her funeral when the procession included state troopers, judges, senators and a former governor. She was my first journalism role model.
My husband is a part of the Scripps newspaper lineage. His great-great grandfather, James E. Scripps, started The Evening News, later named The Detroit News. During that time, the city and newspaper were busy growing together.
The family's determination — which my husband and children inherited honestly — is noted in the family quote, “If a Scripps drowns, look upstream for his corpse.”
Although I married into the family, that same determination runs through my veins. We're a little stubborn and don't give up without a fight.
My hope for the newspaper and community is that we continue to grow together. My aim is to continue publishing this community's stories — stories about schools and sports teams, city and county governments and, above all, neighbors, friends and hometown heroes.
I believe we can be the best newspaper in North Alabama, but it takes all of us working together. If we miss something, let us know. If you think we don't know about something, tell us. If you have a good story, we want to know.
Some of you might think I'm looking through rose-colored glasses in today's climate, but just like it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a newspaper to help raise and reflect a community. Sometimes, you don't know what you've got until it's gone.
I promise to work hard and do my best.
Come see us, and thank you for supporting your local newspaper.
— Lora Scripps can be reached at lora@athensnews-courier.com.
