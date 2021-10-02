For the first time in a while, it seems as though we have some parity in college football. I'd venture to guess, outside of the many Alabama fans here and around the country, it's what what we have been craving. College football is at its best when it's crazy and unpredictable. The 2021 college football season is shaping up to be that way. That is, of course, until Alabama wins the National Championship again.
Here are my top three games to watch this week.
Ole Miss at Alabama
As I have mentioned in almost every column I write, I don't see Alabama losing. Ole Miss is undefeated and they have a really good quarterback in Matt Corral, who has been outstanding so far this season. He's thrown for 997 yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
The Rebels defense has only allowed an average of 20.67 points per game. I expect this game to be another tight game like the one against Florida for the Crimson Tide, but it won't matter.
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is 23-0 against his former assistants and former assistant, now Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin will just be another one to add to the win column for Saban.
Arkansas at Georgia
Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 20-10 this past Saturday in Dallas to remain, at least to me, a big surprise in the undefeated category. The score was a lot closer than the game seemed to most people watching. It was 14-3 at half. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson went 7-of-12 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Treylon Burks had six receptions for 167 of those yards. Georgia has outscored their four opponents 106-23 so far this season. Their defense, led by defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a mammoth of a human being at 6-foot, 6-inches and 330 pounds, is dominant. Arkansas is a solid team, but this Saturday I believe they're running into a brick wall in the Bulldogs defense. The College GameDay crew will be in Georgia for this game, and I suspect they’ll all pick Georgia to win too, but we’ll see.
Cincinnati at Notre Dame
Notre Dame has to lose already, right? What was an awesome game at the time now looks like a win over Florida State that doesn't count for much. They beat Wisconsin pretty handily by the time the clock hit zeros, but they were held to 3-yards rushing in the game. Cincinnati is staying in the state of Indiana after coming off a victory over the Indiana Hoosiers 38-24. The Bearcats have been a darling of the college football world the past couple seasons, but a win against the Fighting Irish might actually propel them into the college football playoff conversation. If a team outside the Power 5 deserves a chance, so far this year seems like a good year for it to happen.
—Travis Devlin can be reached at travis@athensnews-courier.com
