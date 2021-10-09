Let me just say that the college football season needs to slow down. We are already in Week 6, and by next week we will be in the middle of October. Nevertheless, I thought last weekend's games would have been more fun, or at least more competitive than they turned out to be.
Ole Miss got dismantled by Alabama, and Georgia's defense dominated Arkansas's highly-touted offense. With the exception of Alabama and Georgia, it bears repeating: This season has been chaos —with weekly upsets, including this past weekend with Oregon losing to Stanford, and I'm absolutely loving it.
Here are my top three games to watch for Saturday:
Penn State at Iowa
Both these teams are undefeated, two of four teams in the Big Ten who have yet to lose a game this season. Seventeen teams total remain unbeaten. Iowa hasn't really been challenged this season. Iowa State was supposed to be good coming into the year, but Matt Campbell's group has fallen off. Indiana has also struggled. Iowa did defeat previously unbeaten Maryland this past weekend 51-14, but I believe this weekend's matchup with Penn State will be their first real test. In my opinion, I expect this game to be close, and certainly the best one on the docket.
Oklahoma vs. Texas
Four of the five games Oklahoma has played so far have been nail-biting wins. They beat Kansas State by a touchdown 37-31, defeated West Virginia 16-13, topped the Cornhuskers 23-16 and narrowly snuck by Tulane 40-35 in their opening game of the season. I called this season so far chaotic. Quite frankly, it's also mind-blowing to me that the Sooners haven't lost.
I don't know if they're a great team, I don't know if it's luck, but whatever it is, I believe they will finally lose on Saturday.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is an absolute stud. He had 35 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the Longhorns' victory over TCU. The week before that against Texas Tech, he had 18 carries for 137 yards. He has 652 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in five games. This is a heated rivalry, and I expect this to be another good game.
Arkansas at Ole Miss
This will be the bounce-back game for one these teams. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin told us to get our popcorn ready before the game against Alabama, in which they got walloped 42-21. But hey, at least they put some points on the board, unlike Arkansas, laying an egg losing 37-0 to Georgia.
Both of these teams had gotten off to great starts until they hit the inevitable road blocks that are Alabama and Georgia. One of these teams will still have a good season depending on how the game goes, the other will be likely head back to reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.