Week 7 of the college football season didn't have that many exciting games, and the Week 8 slate sort of falls into the same boat. There was one major upset this past weekend with Purdue defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 2 ranked team in the country, 24-7. While the games may not look great on paper, there's always a chance for a major upset, especially this season.
Here are my top three games to watch Saturday:
Tennessee-Alabama
Do I think this game will be close? Not especially. But the 41-38 loss to Texas A&M two weeks ago proved that Alabama can be beaten despite almost everybody believing that only Georgia might be able to give them a battle.
The Crimson Tide team is angry, and they took it out on Mississippi State this past weekend 49-9. Speaking of angry, some Tennessee fans at Neyland Stadium took that a bit too far by throwing garbage, golf balls and yes, a mustard bottle on the field over what most viewers believed was a horrible spot that basically decided the game.
I believe the Vols converted the 1st down late in the game, but that doesn't give people the right to act ridiculous. Tennessee is 4-3 and 2-2 in the SEC. Josh Heupel looks to be righting the ship, so you never know. Anything is possible, especially this season.
Clemson at Pittsburgh
Clemson is obviously having a down year. They're 4-2 and 3-1 in the ACC. I know they only have one loss in the ACC, but they narrowly escaped Syracuse 17-14 this past weekend. I still find myself coming back to “they're Clemson.”
Pittsburgh's is 2-1 in conference and 5-1 overall on the season. Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is a stud. In six games, he has thrown for 21 touchdowns, one interception and 1,934 yards.
People thought Clemson's quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was going to be the star quarterback of the ACC, but Pickett has been the one atop the stat lines and putting his team in sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal. If things stay the way they are the rest of the way, it'll be a Wake Forest vs. Pitt for the ACC Championship.
Raise your hand if you predicted that. Anyone?
LSU at Ole Miss
LSU announced on Sunday that head coach Ed Orgeron would not be their coach after the 2021 season. LSU defeated No. 20 Florida 49-42 in a wild game last weekend. LSU has the talent to be way better than they are, but this might give them a reason to finish out the season strong for their soon-to-be departed coach.
And who knows? Maybe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will be sidetracked and have his mind on golf instead of the football game after getting a yellow golf ball thrown at him by an unruly Tennessee fan.
