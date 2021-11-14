Have you ever felt pure love flowing through someone in your direction? The first time we met, something spoke to my soul. It recognized a gentle, kind and loving young woman. She was one of those souls whose light was so bright that even her shadow emitted light.
Her mother, my friend Pam, expressed concern to me that she had just moved into the area and didn’t know anyone outside their family. Jessica had expressed concern to her mother that she felt anxious about attending a meeting in a room full of older women she didn’t know.
Pam was committed to serve elsewhere and couldn’t accompany her. That was the prompt for me to introduce myself and sit with our young newcomer.
Reserved and shy, her eyes sparkled and twinkled with an inner peace and beauty that we all soon would come to know and seek.
Taking her under my wing, I suppose I became her first friend in this area but certainly not the last. She made friends instantly with many others. She and her dedicated husband Brad were welcomed.
The newlyweds created a home and started their family. We watched them grow as Kooper, Arizona (Zoe), Toby, Gage and little Hudson were each welcomed with great anticipation into their home. These precious children, ages twenty months to eleven years old, drew comments often as how well-behaved they are—an obvious reflection on Jessica’s nurturing and mothering abilities.
Her sweet countenance and love for Jesus were reflected in everything she did. She threw parties and activities for family and friends, often greeting them in an enormous dinosaur costume. She loved and taught by example every person who crossed her path. Yes, she truly loved everyone —and we knew it!
She never judged anyone. Her love was sincere and tender. Always compassionate she carefully discerned how to uplift and encourage all.
Jolly and fun-loving she had worked with children with disabilities prior to moving here which prepared her to teach and love her own babies. It enabled her to see the potential along with the best in everyone she encountered.
She adored her three younger siblings and parents. Her zest for life led her to seek, learn and try new things.
She was an excellent cook and hostess, throwing parties often—that appeared to be her role in their extended family. Everyone within her sphere of influence felt loved and welcomed.
For several years I taught cooking classes in my home and Jessica attended all but one (her children were sick). She had her priorities straight with wife and mother topping the list. In some small way I hope my contribution to her cooking skills helped to develop and shape her in some minute manner.
Her joyous, contagious smile and her laughter will ring in my memory forever.
Her entire family is endeared. They are the most loving and accepting people I’ve ever known. She is much like her dear mother, my friend. For several years Pam’s health has been in decline yet even from her sickbed she still continues to lift and encourage others.
Pam stayed strong for her entire family despite the toll it took on her own fragile health. She is currently in Vanderbilt in Nashville seeking the desperate help needed to save her life.
The past few months of Jessica’s young, vital life were rough. She developed leukemia this summer. Aggressive and cruel as ot was she fought valiantly with courage and determination. It attacked her weakened body and stressed her family.
She spent many lonely days in ICU where her only permitted visitor was her husband for a mere thirty minutes each day. She was in physical and emotional pain, aching to see her children and regain her life. Despite knowing they were well cared for, only another mother who has been separated from her own can know the emptiness and helplessness that brings.
During brief stays at home, it took her baby Hudson some time to accept her as his mama since she looked so differently to his tender eyes.
Our first meeting was twelve years ago. Last Saturday we buried her. Cancer claimed another victim but the legacy she leaves is monumental. The service was tender and touching. It was bittersweet—sad for the loss and grateful for the promise of eternal life.
Our last conversation took place in text format. Overwhelmed with pain and isolation she asked me to tell her a joke because she needed to laugh. I shared a few corny jokes and she laughed and said they helped. We expressed our love for one another. Her last words were: “Just messaging me made my day.”
She is greatly missed and will be, but when I grow up I want to be just like Jessica.
— Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.