In recent weeks my health has been challenged a great deal. Don’t stop reading because this is not an organ recital.
Advancing age and infirmities affords time to ponder. Often they are lessons learned on this earthly sojourn. We more clearly distinguish what is most important and what is pure fluff. Sadly most of our lives are spent focusing on the fluff or things that truly matter least. We confuse the piddly with a true crisis.
Don’t prioritize your looks because they won’t endure the journey. Your sense of humor will mature. Your intuition will expand into a majestic cloak of wisdom.
No one on their death bed regrets time spent with loved ones. In fact, they regret the focus on the things that kept them uninvolved and distant from the normal business of daily life. Death bed conversations never revolve around wishing more time had been spent on the job. Graves are all the same size so keep that in mind as things settle into perspective.
One day we wake up and realize that what we needed was more . . . more of the things that matter most.
Close your eyes. Open your heart. Reflect on the magic, mystical moments you’ve neglected to acknowledge. Observe and listen intently to little things and fall in love with life. Feel your heartbeat and ponder the miracle of life itself. Inhale deeply.
There will be cloudy, stormy days. There will be rain on your parades. There will be pain which enables you to know true joy.
You are the author of your story and how it ends. You are in control of how anything and everything affects you. Take back your power and soak in life more fully.
Seek joy in the ordinary because that is where it dwells. Study the creation of a blossom. There is awe in the complexity yet simple magnificence. Watch a few insects for awhile and take in the lessons from the lowliest creatures.
Instead of lying awake at night worrying over things you cannot control, try counting your blessings which far, far outweigh your troubles. Stop placing too much importance on the things that matter least—the fluff. Will it matter in a week or a year?
Discern what matters most. Step back from the everyday hustle and embrace each moment. Cease taking life day by day and begin to truly feel alive in heart, mind and body.
Experience your soul brimming with contentment and enjoy living again. Recall the carefree abandon of childhood and exhilarate your heart as you chase dreams we never outgrow. With the sunshine on your shoulders and the wind at your back there is nothing you cannot do. Start today to shine brighter than ever before.
Allow your passion for life to permeate and swallow every fiber of your being. Breathe.
Not every day will be pleasant or exciting, yet the mundane and ordinary provide more than enough joy if we invite and allow it. Love the wonderful people around you, even if you abide alone.
Changing our mindset frees us. Embrace the liberation of recognizing possibilities.
We cannot change everything but stop living entirely in the future and experience the moment. Every day will not be great yet there will be something great each day should you seek it. Some days will be downright hard without a doubt but it’s up to each of us to find and create our joy.
Choose your battles and fine tune them to perfection. It will increase your capacity for stillness allowing you to blossom in the now. Living each moment consciously will transcend other desires. Your instinct for knowing what and who is worth your time will flourish like the ivy on castle walls.
Seek for beauty in the ashes and don’t be surprised when it appears right in the midst of your mayhem. Serenity becomes our companion as we seek calm.
Despite the lines of time your countenance will show that you have inner peace—the most precious of gifts.
Don’t spend too much time engrossed on past failures unless there are things that need to be righted. Hasten to correct them and move forward.
Our existence ebbs and flows. Resist the dross and remove it. It’s heavy. Put it down. Feel everything deeper within your soul as your entire outlook changes. Become better not bitter by learning from errors all we humans execute.
One day we will know with a certainty that most of the anxieties throughout our lives were the fluff. As we exist in peace with ourselves and others the stereotypes slip off. Sculpt your own biography to emerge from the pack.
Cast aside the fluff and immerse into gladness and delight. You alone author your story.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
