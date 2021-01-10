Have you ever experienced the thrill of reuniting with an old friend after many years — picking up right where you left off? It is fantastic.
Carol’s dad was our minister, and she and I were schoolmates. When Bob and I got married during my senior year, it was her dad who performed the ceremony.
She and her mother threw a bridal shower for me. We shared a lot of good times in school (and out) as well as in our youth group. Our families were close.
Carol and her future husband double dated with us. We shared our deepest, darkest and most intimate thoughts and concerns.
When they married we continued our relationship through the births of our first daughters. When they moved to Illinois for him to go to seminary, we lost touch as her parents also relocated.
Our paths didn’t cross for a very long time until she found me on Facebook. We felt like lottery winners! What a thrill as wonderful memories washed over me with glee.
A trip to Michigan was already planned, so I went to her home. After a time of catching up on raising kids and her mournful divorce, it was like magic. It was as if we had seen one another every day for the past 50 years. Yes! It was just shy of five full decades since our last meeting; but we never skipped a beat.
Over a leisurely lunch we again shared commonalities: favorite quilt squares we wanted to try, recipes, our love of antiques. We caught up on old school chums and shared photos of grandchildren and more, but best of all, we made plans to meet again soon.
We grew even closer over the next few years, texting, calling and visiting whenever we could. She helped our family make the right call though difficult choices as to our mother’s care.
When Mom passed away, I was puzzled that she didn’t attend the funeral. Messages were left a plenty to no avail. I wanted — I needed to see her. One last try before we left for the long journey home was unfruitful.
Once back home she sent a text. My heart broke. It was all too clear why she hadn’t shown up at the funeral. She broke the news from her hospital bed while in a battle for her life with a rare form of leukemia.
Once my tears finally dried, the remorse consumed me for not hunting her down. Selfless as always, she didn’t want to add one more thing to my plate. It is still disappointing to know that I missed seeing her then.
She had a really rough go of it with two more recurrences, two bone marrow transplants and four rounds of chemo. Too weak to walk or stay on her own, we texted when she wasn’t too weak and exhausted to hold the phone.
We prayed together at a specified time each day. We studied the Bible together and buoyed one another up with hope. We were determined to get through this — together.
Real friendship is a high honor. It isn’t limited to having fun together. It’s not just about the good times or having fun. Real, honorable friendship is about being invited into someone’s reality, the not-so-pretty, grittiness of life’s journey. It’s being vulnerable, unpolished and raw.
True friendship is allowing someone into our world when it’s dirty and messy. It’s venting when so frustrated you could spit. It’s letting them share your pain and heartache as well as triumphs. It’s keeping confidences and listening to understand.
It enables us to love the other’s loved ones as our own. It’s fearlessly opening yourself up. It’s being told what you need to hear rather than what you want to hear. Being invited into just one person’s reality brings blessings.
Over the holidays, Carol reported that she is back in her own home and doing a little more each day, though it exhausts her completely. She is back at her sewing machine and sending pictures of her creations for me to critique. This brings me indescribable joy.
Years ago when I was the leader of our children’s group at church, a magazine was published for them called the “Friend.” To encourage them to read it, I transformed into a fictional character known as Sister Friendly. Hilarity always ensued when I donned silly hats, aprons, boots and did crazy things. The children loved Sister Friendly whose motto was “To have a friend you have to be a friend.” It was true 30 years ago and is still true today.
With all the problems social media thrusts upon our society, it also brings such joy. It’s a happy blessing to have reunited with my girlhood friend — my forever friend.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
