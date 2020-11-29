The Iron Bowl should happen today (Saturday). Frankly, I’ve lost track. Everything in 2020 is different. For me, enthusiasm for sports has waned significantly. Even my beloved collegiate teams don’t thrill me like they used to.
The pandemic has afforded many the opportunity to reset priorities, and frankly, sports have moved down several slots on my list.
It used to be the best day to Christmas shop. The stores were nearly vacant between the exhausted Black Friday mobs and the Iron Bowl focus. Even in my heyday, I was smart enough to stay out of stores and malls that day. Instead, it was my day to make a pot of turkey soup and deck the halls.
The days of elaborate displays inside and out are all but gone for this chick — well, perhaps "old hen" is a more apt description.
The few here for Thanksgiving dinner were put to work to bring in my diminished décor. My collection continues to dwindle, and more giveaways are expected as the process to downsize continues. My fondest memories are intact and bring more joy than sparkling festoons and festive décor.
"Simplify" is now my mantra. From the feast to my shopping list, it has become what I can handle rather than what I’ve always demanded of myself.
My card list has waned from 150 to about a dozen. This choice alone has removed a ton of stress. Simplification indeed rocks!
Our home has been a place to appreciate the real meaning of each and every holiday but especially religious ones. No sign of Christmas until Thanksgiving has been properly honored within the walls.
Of course, I think about it, and now that most of my shopping occurs in the recliner on my iPad, it is finished before the fourth Thursday in November, when there are still true bargains and less temptation to overspend. A lot of money is saved by ignoring Black Friday.
Even in my prime, you would have never seen me standing in line at 5 a.m. for a bargain. While still finding an exceptional deal to be exhilarating, I must admit my spending and shopping habits have lost some of their zeal, as in my mature years it becomes ever more apparent how shallow things really are.
Seriously, do we even remember who gave us what one year later? Once I taught a women’s class on Cherishing Christmas. We did a little exercise to list the gifts we received and from whom for the past five years. Most of the lists were nearly bare.
While most couldn’t name more than a couple of gifts, they could, however, recall where and with whom they celebrated, the best new holiday recipe they gleaned or memorable and humorous experiences with their loved ones.
Next, they were asked to list their five most memorable Christmases. Interestingly, the gifts mentioned were often humble, given much thought to and instilled with much meaning.
One mother was in the meeting with the eldest of her seven children. The daughter explained that one of her most memorable Christmases was the year Mom sewed matching pajamas for their family of nine. They wore them all day as they played games, performed impromptu plays, made treats together and laughed a lot.
The mother cried softly and commented she always felt it was their worst one ever, because her husband had been out of work for months, yet even the Grinch couldn’t steal their joy. What a touching moment as the two embraced. My eyes leaked a bit, too.
The anticipation of a Santa-believing child is pretty hard to top. It is magical. Though our family was quite poor, we appreciated anything. We eagerly retired early in excited glee of what Santa might leave, but we were much too stimulated and enthused to fall asleep easily.
All that anticipation left me when I coaxed my sister into literally removing a window to slip in and see what “Santa” had hidden for us. The next morning was probably the bleakest and dullest Christmas of my life. There was zero enthusiasm or delight to open our gifts, because we knew exactly what they were. We spoiled our own fun.
Since that day, not once have I ever peeked at or even tried to guess what any package might hold for me. It was the beginning of turning over a new leaf and becoming Santa. Rather than anticipating what I might receive, I learned the true joy of giving. The only excitement thereafter was for me to contribute to someone else’s joy. Giving, not getting, is the secret to lasting joy. It is the Spirit of Christmas.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
