When growing up, mostly during the 1950s, my sweet tooth would act up in eager anticipation of Halloween. This holiday was approached in an entirely different way back in the day. First of all, not one soul ever bought a costume. So much of the fun came from planning and putting something together from things around home.
It required creativity and ingenuity as we tried to top last year’s get-up. Many were thrown together at the last minute, like those who went as clowns, mechanics, farmers, ballplayers, babies, nurses, etc. Some were elaborate and required weeks of preparation. A classmate’s mother spent untold hours making a papier-mache Donald Duck body with removable head for her petite offspring. It was like a mini-trip to Disneyland. She deservedly won first place in our grade level.
Often, rubber or plastic masks were purchased to hide identity because part of the “trick” was to guess who was who. Nobody was offended, because we all just made do and had fun. We all got along — well, with the exception of a few mean girls. I swear, they’re everywhere.
In the small farm community I grew up in, the fire whistle blew to signal the start of trick-or-treating. We didn’t worry about finding razor blades or poisons in our candy. The whole town bustled. When the fire whistle blew again, we trustingly sent our filled-to-the-brim candy bags home with our parents and headed for the school gymnasium for a party, where we bobbed for apples, raced to be the first to eat a doughnut dangling from a string with our hands behind our back or aimed to be the first to whistle audibly after eating a couple of soda crackers.
They served doughnuts and cider, donated from local businesses, then the costume competition began. I actually won several times, as did my children. Except for a quick trip to Goodwill, we never spent one dime on costumes. Judging included most original, scariest, funniest and more for each age group. Even the parents dressed up. I won as a “housewife” one year wearing an oversized bathrobe with my hair in curlers, lots of padding (not needed now, I confess), fuzzy slippers, a green mudpack and canning-jar-ring dangling earrings.
Teenagers participated in the trick-or-treating, and nobody criticized them. We literally each filled a big brown grocery sack or pillow case with goodies.
There were pranks, hence the name “trick or treat.” The pranks were mostly harmless, like soaping car windows and storm doors. Folks might ask us to hop on one foot before giving us a treat.
When about age 14, some school chums and I were ready to go when I was caught with a small bar of soap. Daddy whooped me good. He shouted and criticized. This puzzled me, because he had spent the previous week or so boasting about the not-so-harmless pranks he and his cohorts had pulled off in his youth.
Anyway, I found another bar of soap and wrote “Happy Halloween” and “Boo!” on multiple windshields that night, pretty much the most rebellious thing I did in my youth.
Children headed home for their candy treats, but we teenagers went out to prank and celebrate without our younger siblings for tagalongs.
We didn’t have many sweets growing up, so when I went through my haul, I eventually ate every bite — even the peanut butter taffies, popcorn balls and bruised apples.
It was a joyous time for nearly everyone, containing all the elements mostly missing today. From creativity and wholesome fun to safety and security, it was a different world.
Today, I cannot imagine sending teens out late with their friends on a cold, dark night with neither a solid agenda nor chaperone. Times were simpler then, perhaps because we were safer. Perversion wasn’t so rampant. Human trafficking was unheard of. There was safety in groups.
Small towns were idyllic in so many ways. If one of us got into trouble, we all did, because each of our parents knew one another well. Parents were unified in what was acceptable, and we knew when we crossed the line what the consequence would be.
Until recently, I dressed as a convincing witch and told scary stories to students at local elementary schools. Hubby donned his clothes that I had created a scarecrow from on the front porch and took his place to create drama. Much laughter ensued.
Oh, to be that carefree or to be that silly “housewife” once again.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.