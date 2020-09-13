Human nature coaxes us to appear at our very best. Some exhibit a public demeanor and a very different private one. As we struggle to appear perfect, we must not fall into the trap of deceit and hypocrisy despite the fact that there is a bit of Dr. Jekyll as well as Mr. Hyde within our makeup.
Is there anything more irritating than a hypocrite, someone who says one thing and does another? Are we bold in our standards for others yet lack in them for ourselves?
Politicians, of course, are famous for hypocrisy, but so are everyday folk like you and me. Our current political and social climate is the very epitome of this practice. Blindly voting for one candidate because of a specific party affiliation is a slippery slope and puts us front and center for hypocrisy.
We are all hypocrites to one degree or another, simply because we are human. If we are truly honest, we must confess to having been hypocritical, though some have developed it to a fine art. Narcissists come to mind, but plenty of others seem to strive for perfection in the subject at hand.
Efforts to please others lead to hypocrisy, so if we seek to please God, we can then obtain the help we need to recognize our own flaws and imperfections. Searching our souls and discovering these traits within is a good way to progress in our sojourn here on terra firma. We can overcome each of our flaws, one by one, though it is a lifelong pursuit. In the meantime, most — if not all — of us set standards, many of which are unattainable in this mortal sphere we call Earth.
In this age of information overload, we are bombarded with opinions from every topic under the sun, so it becomes our responsibility to be true to ourselves and the one we worship. We must seek divine guidance and insight as to how to overcome this bad habit. And even as we improve, we backslide and mess up — over and over again.
Even young children are prone to be hypocritical. They detest a new food they have never tasted. They are so full they cannot eat another bite, but apparently they have a second stomach in reserve just for desserts and snacks.
Cries of “You’re judgmental!” are countered with the backlash of “Then so are you!” We must remind ourselves that when we point one finger at another, there are three more pointing back to us. Ponder that. I’m certainly not perfect, but I can confidently say I have made improvements, with a long way to go.
Judging others because of social, economic, racial or religious practices or any other difference is hypocritical. Remember, “the Lord looketh upon the heart.” He knows our intent, despite frequent misunderstandings and interpretations.
Condemnation of other faiths is rampant. Why not look for similarities and make the effort to recognize every human being as a brother or sister of the same creator? Seek to recognize the good in individuals and groups, yet also be discerning. Freedom of religion is hailed as necessary by the majority — as long as it is their religion. Wrong! Without protecting the rights of all faiths, we stand a very good chance of losing protection for our own.
Desiring a good income while blatantly unwilling to work hard and live within a budget to advance oneself is a dangerous course to follow. Many cry they are victimized by the system yet lack initiative to further their education or labor productively for the desirable fruits.
How ironic that those who can’t stand drama queens (or kings) are frequently the source for the drama they consistently create. Others expect a "perfect" life, so they sit and wait for it to find them. Some desire the perfect fairy tale marriage while expecting their spouse to do all the changing. One of my favorite ironies is restaurant reviews from those who don’t understand really well-prepared food.
We all have battles, many that not even those closest to us are aware of, so why can we not simply be kind? Seek to comprehend and understand rather than condemn and crucify. On close examination, I think we will find each of us has contradictory opinions within ourselves.
Yes, I’ve been hypocritical. Yes, it will likely happen again. Yes, some may find this piece hypocritical, though the purpose has been to prod each of us to more closely scrutinize our principles and to think before we speak or judge. I need this lesson over and over, but I am not alone. My hope is improvement will come to the point of mastery.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
