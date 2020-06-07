Have you ever awoken and the only thing you wanted to do was nothing? Without even opening my eyes, I roll over, pull the covers a bit snugger and embrace the comfort of my memory foam mattress amid the silence of the early morning.
As a young couple, Bob and I used to snuggle up or spoon when the alarm went off and ask one another if we could just cancel the day. Oh, how tempting it was to give a resolute yes and cancel the day, but alas, we were barely scraping by and needed his daily wage to make ends meet — or at least, for them to wave at each other. Our young children would soon be up and energized.
With nearly inaudible groans and huge sighs, we hugged once more, shared a morning breath kiss and reluctantly slid out from under the covers. Our chance to cancel the day was gone like the spores on a mature dandelion in the wind.
During those early years, while he performed back-breaking labors away from home, I did the same at home. Perhaps we’ve always had survivalist and homesteading natures, because our gardens, home improvements, landscaping projects and so much more steadily increased with each passing year.
We taught our children to work. They worked in the garden and the harvest. They were primarily responsible for planting a big patch of early corn that they harvested and we sold to purchase their school clothes each summer. Our home was heated with wood, so there were always chores to be done. We raised chickens, ducks, geese, a pet goat and dog.
With zero hesitation, I can honestly say those were the best years of our lives. Our children learned about work, responsibility, accountability and teamwork. They learned about nature and nurture. We all enjoyed the fruits of our labors.
Once they flew the coop and we had an empty nest, we still frequently greeted the new day with, “Let’s just cancel today.” We continued to agree, and it was so very tempting, but we pressed on. In retrospect, it is with regret that we didn’t allow an occasional "cancellation" to happen. Life is short — too short.
Now, in the midst of our December years, we still ask that question, and you know what? Sometimes we say, “Yes! Let’s do it!”
Different seasons of life require different priorities. In our current season, with the fragility of health issues and frailty of bodies, we can cancel a day — and sometimes more than one — and you know what? It’s OK.
The earth doesn’t stop revolving around the sun. The dust collects, but a wise, old friend once told me, “Mary, if you only dust every six weeks, it looks just as good as if you had done it every single day.” She was right, and a valuable lesson was learned.
It’s been an incredible and enlightening journey from Immaculate Irma (spotless housekeeping) to Lazy Lou (they will understand and not judge). Currently, it is necessary to hire help for heavy cleaning, and the rest gets done when it gets done. After all, I’ve never seen a tombstone engraved with “Her house sparkled” or “You could eat off her floors.”
Sometimes, I have canceled only part of the day. Once retired, it’s all right to sleep in later if you stayed up later, to eat brunch at 11 rather than breakfast at 7 and cut back on your labors. This is the time to do all those things that there was never enough time to do while working.
So, do it. Take that trip. Write that book. Cross items off your bucket list. There are no guarantees, so embrace each day enjoy each moment more than ever. Live in the moment, and cherish memories rather than things.
Reduce the amount of stuff in your life. Often, I have felt as if I were stuff-icating, so get rid of things that require more work than pleasure. Many of my cherished collections have disappeared and are still disappearing, leaving more time for what I enjoy most and opening the door to canceling the day. Who’s with me?
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
