Some folks don’t like to perform repetitive, boring, monotonous tasks. They seek excitement and exhilaration in a non-stop, perpetual whirlwind. Not me.
Oh, sometimes I love to work under a deadline, to increase productivity as I compete with myself, and on rare occasions, others. But give me a task like ironing or snapping beans and you have a happy camper.
Some might ask why I enjoy those and similar tasks so much. The biggest reason is they give me the time in our hurried up pace of living to ponder, reminisce and plan ahead.
This gal has never been one to not have a plan. My husband always told me I had the most active mind he had ever seen. Yes, it’s exactly like having a couple hundred windows open on my computer at once.
It’s hard to focus, not because I can’t, but rather because so many thoughts vie for my attention that one nearly always seems to be saying, “Me! Me! Pick me! I’m more important.” And no, I do not hear voices, and if I did, refusal to hearken to them would be the first line of defense.
One of life’s most pressing problems is ironing. Get it? Some will avoid it all costs, and I have friends that have actually thrown out expensive clothing once they discovered that it didn’t look very good without pressing out those wrinkles. If it’s not permanent press or dishwasher safe, it doesn’t live here is their attitude.
Ironing will always hold a special spot in my heart despite something I now avoid in my eighth decade. As a school girl, extra money was earned by ironing. Back in those days, we ironed everything — undershirts and bras, sheets and pillow cases, dish towels and virtually every piece of clothing any family member wore.
For two dollars a bushel, I sprinkled and ironed clothes to earn enough money to buy my formal wedding dress and my husband’s wedding ring. That is smoothing out a lot of wrinkles! Many answers have come when I slow down and study them out over a routine, solitary task.
Ironing now mostly consists of pressing seams and other tasks as I quilt or sew. Even then, the smell of the heated fabric wafts through my sewing room and brings back fond memories. It is one of the very first smells I remember from my youth. I would play near the ironing board as my mother pressed away her troubles. The steam mingled with the fabric, the hot iron and laundry products create a unique aroma — and it still takes me back.
Other mundane tasks associated with gardening, prepping fruits and vegetables to put up and washing the dishes offer a special gift in our busy lives — the opportunity to pause and reflect. Some of my greatest inspirations have come as I weeded flowerbeds or rows of vegetables. Perhaps the feel of soil in my hands contains a bit of magic dust, because it surely becomes easier to solve the world’s dilemmas with dirty fingernails.
One of the things I love most when mundane, necessary but boring tasks are completed is the sense of satisfaction that overwhelms me from being productive. The fruits of my labors may include keeping my family looking sharp from the ironing, well fed from the gardening and preserving, and for me, developing a deeper sense of gratitude.
Even washing dirty dishes is a blessing if we realize we have full bellies while too many of our brothers and sisters worldwide don’t. It’s humbling at the least to recognize how blessed even the poorest among us are.
Versatility is my strong suit, as I am master of none, except just maybe I am the maestro of the mundane. Besides, since I learned to truly love myself, I have discovered that I actually enjoy my own company.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
