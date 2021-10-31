Our little dog Molly has scared us half to death a couple of times. She is always, always, always right next to one of us.
We’ve traveled 600 plus miles at a crack and never used a leash. We can let her out anywhere and she stays within a few feet of us. She is obedient (oh how I wish my kids had been this good) and follows our commands without hesitation.
The first time she scared us was about ten years ago. We took an old, pieced together RV on its maiden voyage. We stopped only once to ask for directions. When we arrived at our destination and went to check in, she was nowhere to be found. We unsuccessfully scoured the area.
Hubby was visibly distraught so we retraced our steps. We got back to the place we had stopped for directions; we left no stone unturned in our pursuit. We talked with local authorities and finally became resigned to the fact that she was gone—vanished.
Our hearts heavy, we headed back to our original destination, but before we hit the road I suggested we pray. I distinctly remember saying the words, “If it’s Thy will Heavenly Father, for Molly to spend the remainder of her time on earth with us, please help us find her.”
We were exhausted, frazzled and pretty much hopeless. On our way back to the campground, we were surprised to see a truck pulling a trailer in front of us and stop dead in the center of the road.
Grumbly rather than humbly, hubby looked at me and exclaimed, “Now what!”
At that moment Molly came slowly out in front of the truck and crossed the road. I jumped out and approached her. She was a mess and looked as if she had rolled in a wet ditch filled with debris. She was so traumatized that she couldn’t come to me so I scooped her up.
Which of us was happier? Hubby breathed a huge sigh of relief and we tried to piece together what had happened. She had been perched on the back of the couch but unbeknownst to us, the screen had torn through from the jostling around and she had fallen out of the window. It was at least eight feet to the ground and likely rolled and tumbled into the ditch.
It’s nothing less than miraculous that we were reunited. I’ve pondered the unlikelihood of being at the exact right spot at the precisely right time.
Recently, we had another scare. I arrived home from church and hubby asked, “Where’s Molly?” I thought she was sleeping with him when I left.
Then he said, “I let her out about four A.M. and forgot to let her back in.”
Searching everywhere and calling all the neighbors to see if she had been spotted, I suddenly remembered that we had a terrible thunderstorm and a gully washer about 6:30 that morning.
That may not be a big deal to many but our sweet old lady (she’s thirteen) is petrified of a raindrop. She trembles and shakes when the only rain on the radar is over a hundred miles away. She is especially terrified of thunder and lightning of which there had been an abundance of.
Frantically my search led me everywhere. Friends and neighbors prayed we would find her and helped us look. The memory of her missing ten years earlier came to my mind. Eventually we sat down and I said, “We need to have a prayer.”
So I prayed and basically reiterated those words from the past. “If it’s Thy will . . . “ Half starved I went to the kitchen to prepare a meal. Hubby continued to sit on the porch in lookout mode.
Hubby began talking to someone so I peeked out the window. Poor dirty little Molly had come home.
After about eleven hours, she was back! Drenched and filthy, her coat and bushy tail were packed full of little green burrs that had to be picked out before she could be bathed. I turned off the stove and went right to work.
There is no doubt that storm traumatized her. It’s hard to imagine what she endured in her ordeal to seek shelter.
After I had her picked clean and bathed, she was wrapped in a towel and caressed in my arms. She was so relieved to be home. Her actions and expressions assured us of that.
Sadly she had reinjured her leg—torn ACL—and it was much worse. She ate like a horse and slept the rest of the day and all night, too.
Prayers bring miracles, especially when we back them up with faith. Our Molly is a miracle and we are blessed to keep her awhile longer.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
