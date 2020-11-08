Particularly in November, we think of those who returned as survivors of active duty service to our nation. All branches of the military have my sincere thanks and deepest respect for their service, both foreign and domestic, as guardians of America the beautiful. Many in my family, as well as acquaintances, put their lives and futures on the line when they took the oath to defend our Constitution.
Many returned broken in obvious and not-so-obvious ways. Older veterans rarely talked about what happened in battle — except to other veterans. Families did their best to adjust to the new person who had survived their service to country and fellow men. Many succeeded, but not all were so fortunate.
A simple ‘Thank you for your service,’ goes a long way. Form the habit of thanking anyone in uniform for their service. It is never unappreciated.
My Uncle Elmer was buried in France during World War II. Other uncles served at that time as well as Korea and Vietnam. Sons-in-law, cousins, classmates, neighbors and two grandsons served in other conflicts, including Iraq and Afghanistan. My chest nearly bursts with joy at the way they made our nation proud.
My husband, Bob, never served outside the continental U.S. but that never has deterred me from considering him my favorite soldier and veteran. When we met in early 1963, he had been drafted. He expected to serve in Vietnam, though thankfully, it wasn’t in the cards. He served honorably in homeland conflict and would have given his life to defend his countrymen. Our courtship continued through the separation of military service.
Every soldier is a special breed. They love America, freedom, liberty and family and friends fiercely and loyally.
A conversation starter at one time was to ask, “If you were stranded on a desert island, with one other person, who would you choose to help you survive?” I believe John Wayne garnered the most votes, followed closely by Audie Murphy and James Bond. Without hesitation my answer was always Bob, though I confess James Garner crossed my mind briefly.
He could outshoot anyone I ever knew and has medals and awards to back it up. If he couldn’t find a part needed for anything, he made one. He was the most hardworking, independent, creative, ingenious, problem solver I have known. I truly believe he could have held his own with the reputation of anyone.
Another endearing quality he had is that he fiercely defended his loved ones to the death. I have always felt more safe and secure in his presence regardless of the circumstances.
He surprised me by mustering out a full week before his previously scheduled date. At the time, I worked for a family as nanny/housekeeper. He drove to my parents place to surprise me. Surprise! I wasn’t there. I was working for the Logans. I had run an errand for them and when I returned, I spotted his car in the driveway. Excitement filled me as I quickly parked and ran inside sputtering, “Where is he?” Entering the room where they gathered in the back of the house, I repeated the question because he was nowhere to be seen.
They gave me hint, so I spun around toward the front door, peering into each and every room. Naturally he had hidden inside the one closest to the front door. The boys I tended were almost as excited as I, following closely on my heels until their mother grabbed them.
As long as I live I will never forget what stood before my eyes and every minutia of detail before me. That smile — the one that had captured my heart, is unforgettable. We embraced and I melted into his arms in the dim light. His strong embrace enfolded me as he pulled me toward his muscular physique. I closed my eyes as we kissed and I drank in the moment. The senses are as fresh today as they were in 1964 — a mixture yet each one distinct. The roughness of his wool dress uniform, Old Spice, fresh tobacco and Doublemint chewing gum were a magical elixir and love potion all rolled into one.
He is still my favorite veteran and always will be. In his arms is still the place I most long to be. That single memory will keep me warm for many years to come. God bless all our veterans for the sacred service they have given! Thank one today!
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens.She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
