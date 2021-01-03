Editor’s note: Guest writers featured in The News Courier are expressing their personal observations and opinions. While the newspaper does seek to ensure these columns are not inflammatory to the views or faiths of others, the comments are the sole responsibility of the authors.
Everyone desires to be happy, healthy and content. Not everyone recognizes that it requires a few things from us to achieve it. The year 2020 has been fraught with challenges, twists and turns. Perhaps the answer lies in the lyrics to an old tune, “You've got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative; but don't mess with Mister In-between.” We are not talking about fun, pleasure or extravagance here. The key to truly experiencing joy challenges us to change our perspective. For one thing, it demands a grateful heart, a positive attitude mingled with a bit of humility, as well as humor, and sprinkled generously with service to others.
A great attitude becomes a great mood, which becomes a great day, week and year, which becomes a great life.
Comparison, like a poison, robs of us true joy. And, like a toxin, it contaminates true delight and peace. One can never become happy by deciding they would like to have what anyone else has — whether physical, financial, mental, material or spiritual. Much like sibling rivalry, we can be reared by the same parents in the same home, yet one may become a preacher and another a criminal.
We make the choice; make it positive every time. Happiness and contentment come through our own effort and attitude.
So, how do we stop comparing? Gratitude is the solution. Recognize blessings. A home doesn’t need to be fancy but rather inviting and comfortable. Peace and serenity reside within our walls. We have all we need and more and are extremely blessed from on high.
Learn to distinguish between wants and needs. Just because someone else has a fancier house, newer car, bigger boat or extravagant vacations doesn’t mean they need them. What we all need is a shelter in which to enjoy our stuff, clean water, food, clothes, reliable transportation and necessary medical attention from time to time (chronically, for some).
Anything more is a want. As gratefulness develops and grows, a deep sense of gratitude follows; joy and peace appear, and enough becomes more.
Adversity creates prosperity. Ungratefulness will never make more enough, and satisfaction remains elusive. Greed and envy are hard masters.
Gratitude is worthless if hidden. Recognizing the Lord’s hand in your life is an amazing gift. If you lack it, then by all means seek it.
We can do nothing in or of ourselves. Our very breath is a gift from God. Inhale deeply his goodness and exhale praises to him.
Have you ever prayed without asking for anything? You now have a personal invitation to spend 10 minutes in a prayer of gratitude and thanksgiving. Do not ask for a single thing. Begin with a list of your blessings and pray to recognize them more fully.
Even in sickness, hurt, brokenness, poverty, loneliness and sometimes despair, praise your maker. Trials become opportunities to increase our faith, grow spiritually and to become mindful that we control nothing beyond our state of mind.
An attitude of gratitude blesses others, too. It develops a deep and abiding faith within us, and others see hope as we endure challenges often meant to break us.
Discouragement is another thief of joy. Faith, hope and charity (or pure love) have pulled me through many tests and ordeals. Faith brings the needed strength to endure.
Don’t allow naysayers — and they are plentiful — to lead you astray and into that deep valley of discouragement. Instead strive to emulate those who model faith, service, love of all mankind and kindness.
When thinking of the opulent and extravagant lifestyles of the rich and famous, I wonder how much good they could do in this world if they were more charitable with resources instead of jet-setting around the globe, spending thousands for one piece of their luxurious wardrobe, and rather were generous and altruistic with their abundant prosperity.
Once a person is determined to be grateful rather than hateful, resourceful rather than wasteful, and seeks to be charitable rather than stingy, their lives burst with joy, gratitude and peace that brings a rare serenity and calm.
Ironically, those typically with the least are the most generous and unselfish. We don’t have much according to the world’s standards, but we have peace, tranquility and unwavering joy in the prolific, abundant blessings bestowed upon us. Be a good steward and charitable. Joy will follow wherever you lead.
During times of greatest testing, we discover our real strengths. We found blessings from tragic events such as a house fire or the sudden death of our only son.
As perspectives change, we become who and what we were created to be. My glass is half-full. Joy awaits. Climb aboard. It’s a wonderful lifestyle.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
