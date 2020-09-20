Familyspeak is a real thing. It consists of the language within a family or other close-knit group unique to the members therein. Generally, words and phrases under this heading are based on a specific incident or verbal exchange solely within the clan or tribal unit.
These may consist of variations of traditional words or expressions, or hold a different meaning for a common word or phrase. Sometimes, they are a euphemism for a less acceptable word. In our family, "chicken bull" is a good example, as a young family member in their frustration wanted to swear but couldn’t remember if it was “chicken poop" or "bull poop,” so they opted with both, minus the poop.
Every group has its own familyspeak. What are some of yours? In our circle, there are many, generally based on a humorous story but always evoking fond memories.
Just a few days ago, 6-year-old Zachary, after receiving permission, opened my refrigerator for a soda. Cleaning out the fridge was on my weekly chore list, but as luck would have it, the task still had not occurred. He opened the door to reach for a soda and immediately said, “Grandmam, it smells like zucchini in there!”
“Zucchini?” I questioningly exclaimed. My chortle escalated into a full-blown cackle. I was so amused to think that, of all the malodorous aromas ever emitted from a fridge, he selected the less lethal and lowly zucchini. A rotten radish would top my personal list. There has not been a zucchini in the house for over a month, though I suspect anything stinky will now be described as smelling like zucchini.
My mother-in-law created the noun "miraclewave," her name for microwave. In her lifetime, I’m convinced it was indeed a miracle.
We frequently serve what my daughter aptly named "Pink Eggs" as a toddler. I still cook them sunny side up but "close the eye" by covering and steaming them for a minute so that the thin coating of egg white over the yolk cooks resulting in a pink tint. Still to this day, she loves "college cheese."
A "Wylota" is a car, and my niece used to sing along to the commercial jingle. You’ve heard it anciently: “You asked for it, you got it ... Toyota.”
My young son once grew annoyed with his sister. After having enough of her disturbing him, he finally said, “Leave me alone! I’m constipating.” He meant "concentrating." This same child told me he was so hungry, he was about to “blow up and dry away.” Our favorite from him, however, was immediately following a haircut. He rubbed his nape repeatedly for the first few days, expressing how much he loved to feel his "worm squirm." That one has stuck.
My little sister, playing near the front porch, came running through the house one day to announce at the top of her lungs, “The Creature is here! The Creature is here!” Our pastor had stopped by for an impromptu visit.
While making a cake once, Mom said, "Oh my. This cake is a fright!” Eagerly awaiting his turn to lick the beaters, my little brother chimed in with, “Oh, I LIKE that fright!”
Pinowapple, materrelon, itch my back, klim (milk spelled backwards), pork snops, slop suey and other so-called words and phrases slide off our tongues, yet guests present may think we have all lost nearly all of our marbles.
A true standout was when a young granddaughter began screaming bloody murder at the discovery of a box elder bug on her shorts. Terrified, she kept yelling for someone to “get this crotch roach off of me!” This same cutie refused to eat watermelon because it had too many little black bones and spit my fudge into the trash because “it tastes like Mom’s paints.”
Hmm. Apparently, she knew their flavor.
Then there are the inside jokes that ensue when my siblings and I get together. We love to go schropping and need a new Regina.
Little brother gets an entire pizza to himself because he is the only one who loves dead minnows (anchovies) on his.
Phrases as simple as “destroying the evidence” are cues for very specific experiences.
Some of our words and phrases may seem undecipherable to you, just as yours are to outsiders, but I gha-run-tee, as Justin Wilson used to say, that your family has its own special lingo, cues and terminology.
Familyspeak is simply one of the best things to bind us to one another. When we speak or rather familyspeak the same language, we feel accepted, loved and included. What could possibly be better than that?
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
