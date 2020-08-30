Abraham Lincoln is attributed with saying, “A man is about as happy as he makes up his mind to be.”
Ponder that statement. It’s true, but the concept has been around a lot longer than Honest Abe. Truth is truth despite new discoveries of it here and there along the way.
Proverbs 23:7 tells us, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he . . . “
The term "self-fulfilling prophecy," basically the same concept, comes to my mind. Has it ever happened to you? If we think we are lucky, then we tend to be. If we believe we are unlucky, we tend to be.
One example is folks who decide they are sick, and so they become quite ill. A friend’s husband came to me once seeking counsel regarding his wife. He and her doctors were certain she had nothing seriously wrong, yet she complained incessantly that she was so ill and spent her days on the couch coaching him to clean, cook, shop and do the laundry.
His concern grew, because she was simply waiting to die and magnifying some of the irritating effects of aging. One day, her sister called from another city to report she had been diagnosed with a debilitating disease that meant she literally had become bedridden.
This previously vivacious lady got up off that couch and went to care for her ailing sister. She spent day and night at her side, tending to her every need. Though her husband missed her terribly, he came to me again with an update: She was now as vital and active as she had been in her youth.
So, what was the difference? She had a purpose, and it changed her entire outlook on life. She devoted herself to serving others and forgot her own troubles, real or imagined.
Words are as important as thoughts. In 1984, I had returned from spending a week at Fort Campbell following the birth of our first grandchild. It was early February, which is often the dullest, drabbest and coldest time during long Michigan winters.
On Saturday, we gathered at my parents’ home with a houseful of siblings and their families. The women were chatting when Mom mentioned her house was in need of a good, thorough cleaning. We were heating with wood, which is downright nasty. Wood dust and smoke cling to every surface and fabric. Dramatically, I chimed in with, “Well, what my house needs is the fire department to come in and hose it down from top to bottom.”
The next day, while still at church, someone motioned for me from the door. I stepped into the hallway and was informed that my house was on fire.
In a flash, I gathered up my husband and son and we fled toward home. The expected high temperature that day was a bitter 2 degrees, so we had allowed our big "outside only" German shepherd inside with our fluffy dog. Our big question was, are they OK?
As we turned onto the lane facing our home, we saw flames shooting from the very heart of the roof. We plowed through the frozen snow. Bolting from the car, we noticed a large gathering of onlookers filling the snow-encrusted yard while firemen still pumped water into the center of the house.
My mother, in tears, repeatedly said, “Oh, Lou. Your home, your beautiful home. It’s gone.”
Apparently, inspiration came in that instant, and I reassured her, replying, “Mom. We still have our home. We just don’t have any place to put it right now.”
Her face scrunched up in puzzlement, yet I knew our family was intact, and therefore our home was, too. Relieved to see everyone, the dogs ran to greet us. All were safe and accounted for. What a blessing. The house wasn’t much more than charred remains, but our home was intact.
Later, I walked through the acrid aftermath and picked up a small box that I kept a cheap, plastic flower basket brooch in. I held it to my breast and cherished it, one of the few things I had that was my grandmother’s.
What a blessing! My eyes leaked with salty drops of gratitude. The entire center of the home was gone, burned away. As we spoke with the firemen, one of them expressed his sympathy for our situation.
My response was, “Well, I’ve always wanted a skylight and now I have one.”
Yes, I am the eternal optimist, but that has helped me through so very many challenges and continues to bless me. Look for the blessings, but be careful what you say, because it just might be self-fulfilling prophecy.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
