Attending the junior prom with my future husband in 1964 is a fond memory. Still a fan of the Big Band Era, we slow danced to "Sentimental Journey," played by Les Brown and his orchestra. Those lyrics and melody remain a favorite and stir nostalgic emotions whenever I hear or think of them.
We waltzed to the strains of the title song, “Gonna take a sentimental journey; gonna set my heart at ease. Gonna take a sentimental journey to renew old memories.”
My mind recalls my own sentimental journey. In the December years of my life, between the pandemic and health issues, I spend most of my time in the comfort of my home. Always a homebody, these conditions are conducive to reminiscing, which I am becoming quite adept at doing. In our 56th year of marriage, there is much to reminisce about.
My early years in Appalachia are filled with unique memories foreign to younger generations and even younger siblings. The culture shock of a move to Detroit’s urban metropolitan followed, but it generated new experiences and cultures. Moving to the suburbs a few years later gave me yet another slice of life, and a move to a rural farming community and small town life gave one more where we opted to raise our own children.
The community of country life and small town living remain my favorite. Being a country girl at heart has its own rewards, including self-reliance and a peaceful, serene coexistence with nature and humanity.
Life-altering experiences occur. Record them for your posterity. No, I have not created a formal memoir, but my hard drive is filled with memories of people, places, things and events that somehow impacted my life.
As a simple woman, my favorite place to be is in the home. It’s where my stuff is. While not extravagant, it is the epitome of comfort, safety and peace. It’s where I fit in and belong. It’s who I am.
Rambling has become second nature as I travel back in time through memories of every persuasion: good, bad, mundane, exciting, peaceful or traumatic. It’s precisely that mixture of trial and triumph that bless us with the richness of living. We don’t grow, develop or become if we dwell in a protective bubble. Life lessons mold and shape us based on our own attitudes and perceptions.
To complain or appreciate, to be grateful or hateful, to seek joy or misery are choices. We become the choices we make.
Stroll down your own memory lane today — and take notes. My one regret is the failure to document every experience, resulting in many being completely forgotten.
It’s been said, "When an old person dies, a library is lost.” The answers to the questions we wish we had asked older relatives are forever gone. So ask others now! Ask often and ask plenty, especially about their younger years and their older family members who are gone.
Interest in family history and genealogy increase as folks age. We recognize our insignificance in the grand scheme and realize the old ways are much more interesting, creative, ingenious and necessary than ever. Special skills were demanded to adapt and make do. Learn those secrets before it is everlastingly too late.
My memory banks bulge with fond memories and lessons learned from the not-so-fond ones.
Keep a journal. Start now, because it is never too late. My own journal-keeping has been sporadic, but anything we record now will one day be cherished.
A couple of decades ago, I stumbled on a box of letters penned by my maternal grandparents — while they courted and again during World War II when he worked on the naval shipyards at Newport News, Virginia, while my grandmother kept their mountain household running, with six children and one on the way. I captured a treasured glimpse into their daily lives and struggles. Their positive outlook is admirable.
If you are a regular reader of this column, you know I’ve been reminiscing. Hopefully, you don’t mind the ramblings of an old woman who has lived a full life and still cherishes each and every day.
Don’t live in the past — but do visit it often. We create our own "Sentimental Journey." Make sure it’s a good one!
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.