What sounds first come to mind when Christmas is mentioned? For me, it bells chiming and jingling, the animated chatter and laughter of happy children followed by a quiet time of reverence and reflection. We associate glorious sounds with this festive holiday, but sadly most go unnoticed because our world is so noisy. Serenity, hushed quiet, soothing calm and tranquility are not the first thoughts most have as we ponder Christmas.
Hear the lyrics and simplistic melody of “Silent Night, originally a hymn accompanied by a guitar because the organ at the church was is disrepair. “Silent Night, Holy Night, All is calm. All is bright.” Is this your Christmas?
The star appeared, and angels revealed the glad tiding to shepherds herding their flocks in quiet stillness. Perhaps the sounds of lowing animals in the stable interrupted the stillness as Mary nestled her newborn. The Babe may have cooed or cried a little as words were uttered in hushed tones.
Many messages of carols have been replaced by pop music versions and diversions that never mention Christ. How can one celebrate Christmas without Christ?
The sounds of people of all ages mingling around a bountiful table or working together in the warmth and glow of their kitchens while making memories and keeping traditions as established recipes are recreated are music to my ears.
The excited voices of boys and girls are as magical as that jolly old elf himself. Children’s giggles, laughter and glee are always welcome.
Listening to old friends, family members near and far and neighbors share greetings with those many wishes of Merry Christmas become a welcome substitute for eternal political and coronavirus debates.
With few exceptions, give me the classic Christmas music including instrumentals, orchestras, vocals from individuals and choirs. On a more secular note, strains of Gene Autry crooning “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” or Jimmy Durante’s gravelly voice singing the saga of Frosty the Snowman fill my memory banks. This matriarch recalls when Brenda Lee released “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree” (now a cult classic of “Home Alone” fame).
Perhaps my hard drive is full because it seems to me that there are countless songs and carols that bring back fond memories of Christmas’ past.
My second grade music teacher taught us a new tune I immediately loved. It was so upbeat and peppy and continues to be a favorite, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas (Perry Como) and the more thought provoking lyrics to “Shake Me I Rattle.” The last line of each chorus is “Squeeze me I cry, please take me home and love me.”
Children’s hymnbooks contain songs that speak to my heart including, “When Joseph Went to Bethlehem,” “Picture a Christmas,” “Mary’s Lullaby” and others. The words in sacred children’s songs cut to the chase and teach simple, basic truths we all need to recall.
Other sounds of the season that we enjoy are the sounds of the doorbell or the door knocks as many cards and packages are delivered. It is joyous, perhaps especially this year, as visitors are a rarity so it’s a blessing to wish the mailman and delivery men holiday greetings.
Our family always read the story of Jesus’ birth from the book of Luke prior to opening gifts. Listening as each family member read reminds us what we truly celebrate. Sometimes a candle is lit on a cake for dessert and Happy Birthday to Jesus is sung near the crèche.
It doesn’t matter if we don’t sound like the perfect family as we strive to harmonize. What does matter is the focus on the reason for the season and the memories we create.
The sounds (and smells) from the kitchen, the rustle of gift wrapping presents, greetings from calls and face-timing with loved ones around the country are blessings to savor.
These are just a few ideas about the sounds of Christmas — a far cry from many who celebrate with too much of a number of things, loudly, boisterously and downright irreverently in utter disregard of the truly special occasion.
If your holidays are filled with too much stress and overindulgence, take a break. Seek a little balance to all the hustle and bustle and list checking. Create a quiet spot where you can listen to soothing holiday music, read and ponder the real meaning of the holiday and listen. Read to children. Seek out the uplifting sounds and try to drown out or at least lower the volume of the rest. Be grateful and decide on a gift to give the Savior for the next year (or forever). There are certainly many flaws that I need to overhaul so why not make positive changes for the one who we celebrate — the greatest gift of all —Jesus himself.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.